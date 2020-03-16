शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   hyundai creta 2020 launch india price hyundai creta new model 2020 new hyundai creta 2020 features

2020 Hyundai Creta सेकंड जेनरेशन भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, डीटेल्स और फीचर्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 16 Mar 2020 04:17 PM IST
2020 Hyundai Creta
1 of 8
2020 Hyundai Creta - फोटो : PTI
Hyundai Motor India Limited (ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया लिमिटेड) (HMIL) ने अपनी बहुप्रतीक्षित ऑल-न्यू  2020 Hyundai Creta (ह्यूंदै क्रेटा) सेकंड जेनरेशन को भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च कर दिया। Hyundai Motors ने अपनी इस लोकप्रिय एसयूवी 2020 Hyundai Creta ने अपडेटेड वर्जन को तय की गई तारीख से एक दिन पहले लॉन्च किया है। इससे पहले, नई Hyundai Creta 17 मार्च को लॉन्च होने वाली थी। दक्षिण कोरियाई ऑटो निर्माता कंपनी ने भारत में इसकी प्री-बुकिंग 2 मार्च को शुरू की थी। कंपनी ने इसकी लॉन्चिंग से कुछ घंटे पहले बताया कि इस पॉपुलर एसयूवी के लिए 14,000 से ज्यादा बुकिंग मिली है। इन बुकिंग्स में से 50 फीसदी क्रेटा के डीजल वेरिएंट के लिए की गई है। क्रेटा को 25000 रुपये की टोकन राशि पर चुनिंदा डीलरशिप पर बुक किया जा सकता है, जो रिफंडेबल है। सेकेंड जेनरेशन ह्यूंदै क्रेटा एसयूवी का सीधा मुकाबला किआ मोटर्स की Kia Seltos (किआ सेल्टोस) से होगा। बता दें कि Hyundai Motors किआ मोटर्स की पैरेंटल कंपनी है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब
Click Here!
विज्ञापन
hyundai creta 2020 hyundai india hyundai motors
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

पेट्रोल पंप
Automobiles

अगर अगर BS6 ईंधन पर चलाएंगे BS4 गाड़ी, तो क्या होगा असर, पढ़ें ये खबर

16 मार्च 2020

Pioneer DMH Z5290BT
Auto News

Pioneer DMH Z5290BT रिव्यू: सालों पुरानी गाड़ी को बनाएं हाईटेक कार, टच और आवाज से चलेंगे फीचर

15 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Hyundai Elite i20 India
Auto News

ह्यूंदै ला रही है बिलकुल नई 2020 Hyundai Elite i20, जानें इंजन डीटेल्स, फीचर्स और कीमत

16 मार्च 2020

BS6 Bike or Scooter
Automobiles

अगर आपके पास है BS6 इंजन बाइक या स्कूटर, तो भूलकर न करें ये गलतियां

16 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto News

2020 Hyundai Creta आज होगी लॉन्च, जानें डीटेल्स, फीचर्स और अनुमानित कीमत

16 मार्च 2020

China Pakitsan Copycat Bike
Automobiles

पाकिस्तान में खूब बिकतीं हैं ये नकलची बाइक्स, Bajaj और KTM की बनाई कॉपी!

15 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
विज्ञापन
2020 Hyundai VERNA
Auto News

2020 Hyundai Verna की एडवांस बुकिंग शुरू, पढ़ें फीचर्स और लॉन्चिंग से जुड़ी जानकारियां

14 मार्च 2020

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6
Auto News

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 और TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 में कौन है सबसे दमदार बाइक, पढ़ें कंपेरिजन

14 मार्च 2020

Hyundai Creta 2020 in Auto Expo
Automobiles

2020 Hyundai Creta के सबसे सस्ते वेरियंट में मिलेंगे ये शानदार फीचर, होगा पूरा पैसा वसूल!

14 मार्च 2020

KTM Duke 790
Auto News

BS4 बाइक्स को सस्ते में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका, KTM पर तो मिल रही 2.63 लाख रुपये की छूट

13 मार्च 2020

Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020
Automobiles

Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020 पेट्रोल MT का बढ़ जाएगा माइलेज, मिल सकता है माइल्ड हाइब्रिड सिस्टम

12 मार्च 2020

Innova Crysta Launch India
Automobiles

Toyota भारत में बंद करने जा रही है अपनी ये तीन कारें, अप्रैल के बाद नहीं दिखेंगी शोरूम्स में!

12 मार्च 2020

Hyundai Verna Facelift 2020
Auto News

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift में मिलेगा नया फीचर Blue Link, जानें खासियतें और लॉन्चिंग डीटेल्स

12 मार्च 2020

PAL-V Flying Car
Automobiles

भारत में बनेगी पहली उड़ने वाली कार, फुल टैंक पर चलेगी 500 KM!

12 मार्च 2020

Mahindra XUV300 red color
Auto News

Mahindra लॉन्च करेगी XUV300 का नया वर्जन, बनेगी सबसे पावरफुल Sub-Compact SUV, जानें फीचर्स

12 मार्च 2020

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Auto News

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के गैराज में है करोड़ों की कारें, जानें किसका किया चुनाव में इस्तेमाल

11 मार्च 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto News

Hyundai Creta सेकंड जेनरेशन की बुकिंग 10 दिनों में 10 हजार के पार, 17 मार्च को होगी लॉन्च

11 मार्च 2020

2020 honda city India
Automobiles

अप्रैल में लॉन्च हो सकती है 2020 Honda City, पहली बार इन अनोखे फीचर्स से होगी लैस!

11 मार्च 2020

Hyundai Kona Electric
Auto News

2020 Hyundai Kona Electric का ड्राइव रेंज बढ़ा, फुल चार्जिंग पर अब चलेगी 484 किलोमीटर

11 मार्च 2020

Yulu Bike
Auto News

Bajaj लाएगा सस्ता इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, होगा ज्यादा मॉडर्न, कीमत होगी सिर्फ इतनी

9 मार्च 2020

2020 Hyundai Creta
2020 Hyundai Creta - फोटो : PTI
2020 Hyundai Creta
2020 Hyundai Creta - फोटो : social media
2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos - फोटो : AmarUjala
Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Creta 2020 Interior
Hyundai Creta 2020 Interior - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Creta 2020 Rear
Hyundai Creta 2020 Rear - फोटो : Hyundai
2020 Hyundai Creta Price
2020 Hyundai Creta Price - फोटो : Hyundai
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited