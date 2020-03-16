2020 Hyundai Creta सेकंड जेनरेशन भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, डीटेल्स और फीचर्स

{"_id":"5e6f2f998ebc3ea7c05b2abd","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-launch-india-price-hyundai-creta-new-model-2020-new-hyundai-creta-2020-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2020 Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
2020 Hyundai Creta
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5e6f2f998ebc3ea7c05b2abd","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-launch-india-price-hyundai-creta-new-model-2020-new-hyundai-creta-2020-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2020 Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
2020 Hyundai Creta
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e6f2f998ebc3ea7c05b2abd","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-launch-india-price-hyundai-creta-new-model-2020-new-hyundai-creta-2020-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2020 Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
- फोटो : AmarUjala
{"_id":"5e6f2f998ebc3ea7c05b2abd","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-launch-india-price-hyundai-creta-new-model-2020-new-hyundai-creta-2020-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2020 Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Hyundai Creta Second Generation
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e6f2f998ebc3ea7c05b2abd","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-launch-india-price-hyundai-creta-new-model-2020-new-hyundai-creta-2020-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2020 Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
- फोटो : Hyundai
{"_id":"5e6f2f998ebc3ea7c05b2abd","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-launch-india-price-hyundai-creta-new-model-2020-new-hyundai-creta-2020-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2020 Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Hyundai Creta 2020 Interior
- फोटो : Hyundai
{"_id":"5e6f2f998ebc3ea7c05b2abd","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-launch-india-price-hyundai-creta-new-model-2020-new-hyundai-creta-2020-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2020 Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Hyundai Creta 2020 Rear
- फोटो : Hyundai
{"_id":"5e6f2f998ebc3ea7c05b2abd","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-launch-india-price-hyundai-creta-new-model-2020-new-hyundai-creta-2020-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2020 Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
2020 Hyundai Creta Price
- फोटो : Hyundai