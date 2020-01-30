शहर चुनें

Honda Amaze BS6 इंजन के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स, इन गाड़ियों से होगा मुकाबला

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 02:35 PM IST
Honda Amaze
1 of 5
Honda Amaze - फोटो : google
भारत में एक अप्रैल 2020 से नए ईंधन उत्सर्जन मानकों के लागू होने से पहले ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियां अपने वाहनों को BS6 इंजन के साथ लॉन्च कर रही हैं। Honda Cars India Limited (होंडा कार्स इंडिया लिमिटेड) (HCIL) ने अपनी सब-4 मीटर सिडान कार Amaze को BS6 इंजन के साथ लॉन्च कर दिया है। कंपनी ने इसे पेट्रोल और डीजल दोनों वेरिएंट में लॉन्च किया है। होंडा की भारत में यह पहली कार है जो BS6 डीजल मॉडल में बिकेगी। भारतीय बाजार में सब-4 मीटर सेडान सेगमेंट में Amaze का मुकाबला हुंडई की ऑरा, टाटा टिगॉर, मारुति डिजायर, फोर्ड एस्पायर और फोक्सवैगन एमियो से है। 
honda amaze bs6 honda amaze honda cars
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze - फोटो : google
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze - फोटो : google
Honda Amaze ACE
Honda Amaze ACE - फोटो : Honda
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Honda amaze CVT VX
Honda amaze CVT VX
