शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Ather 450X Electric Scooter launched ather 450 x price ather 450x subscription plan 450x battery

Ather 450X Electric Scooter हुई लॉन्च, फुल चार्ज पर चलेगी 85 KM, जानें कीमत और खासियत

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 04:51 PM IST
Ather 450X Electric Scooter
1 of 5
Ather 450X Electric Scooter - फोटो : social media
भारतीय ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में Electric Scooter (इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर) के बढ़ते बाजार में एक नया इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर लॉन्च हुआ है। बंगलूरू की बड़ी Electrical Vehicle (इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन) निर्माता कंपनी Ather Energy ने अपना नया इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर Ather 450X लॉन्च किया है, जो मौजूदा मॉडल Ather 450 को रिप्लेस करेगा। Electric Scooter Ather 450X दो वेरिएंट में उपलब्ध होगा - 450X Plus और 450X Pro. कंपनी Ather 450X की डिलीवरी जुलाई 2020 से शुरू करेगी। नया अपडेटेड इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर कई नए फीचर्स और टेकनॉल्जी के साथ लॉन्च किया गया है। यह स्कूटर पहले की तुलना में ज्यादा बेहतर परफॉर्मेंस, रेंज और एक्सीलरेशन देता है। इस आकर्षक और शानदार मोटर वाले स्कूटर की शुरुआती कीमत (एक्स-शोरूम, भारत) 99,000 रुपये तय की गई है। जबकि दिल्ली में इस स्कूटर की एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 85,000 रुपये है। इसे मासिक किस्त या अपफ्रंट कीमत पर खरीदा जा सकता है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
ather energy ather 450x ather 450 450x plus 450x pro electric scooter
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

New Renault Kwid facelift
Auto News

Renault Kwid BS6 इंजन के साथ हुई लॉन्च, बढ़ गए दाम, जानें सभी 12 वेरिएंट्स की नई कीमत

29 जनवरी 2020

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e
Auto News

Maruti लॉन्च करेगी भारत की सबसे सस्ती Electric Car Futuro-e, चलेगी 200 किलोमीटर, कीमत होगी इतनी कम

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Hyundai Venue
Auto News

अगर ग्राहक को मिले भरोसा कि नहीं होगा उसका डाटा चोरी, तो भारत में आम हो जाएंगी Connected Cars

29 जनवरी 2020

Tata Nexon EV Launch
Automobiles

Tata Nexon EV भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें इस Electric कार की कीमत, फीचर्स और सारी डीटेल्स

28 जनवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Suzuki Regina concept launch auto expo
Auto News

Auto Expo: मध्यम वर्ग को लुभाने में जुटीं कंपनियां, भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकतीं है हैचबैक कारें

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Tata Nexon EV Launch
Auto News

Tata Nexon EV: सिंगल चार्ज में 312 किमी चलनेवाली इलेक्ट्रिक कार की खासियतें

28 जनवरी 2020

Alto VIP number
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki की Alto सहित कई गाड़ियां 10 हजार रुपये तक महंगी, जानें किस मॉडल की कीमत कितनी बढ़ी

28 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Alto 2020 हुई लॉन्च, BS6 इंजन वाली कार देती है 31 KM से ज्यादा का माइलेज

28 जनवरी 2020

Tata Altroz Vs Honda Jazz vs Hyundai i20 Vs Maruti Baleno Fuel Mileage
Automobiles

माइलेज में Tata Altroz ने कैसे दी Baleno, i20 और Honda Jazz को टक्कर, पढ़ें कौन है बेस्ट

28 जनवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
MG ZS EV delivery to EESL
Auto News

देश की पहली MG ZS EV की हुई डिलीवरी, MG Motor India ने EESL ईईएसएल को सौंपी पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार

27 जनवरी 2020

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Automobiles

Hyundai की CNG कारों पर 75 हजार रुपये तक की छूट, रनिंग कॉस्ट दो रुपये प्रति किमी तक!

27 जनवरी 2020

Hero Flash electric scooter
Auto News

Bajaj, TVS के बाद अब Honda भारत में उतारेगी अपना Electric Scooter

27 जनवरी 2020

Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge
Automobiles

8.20 करोड़ रुपये की Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge में मिलते हैं ये टॉप-5 फीचर्स

27 जनवरी 2020

tata nexon Vs Hyundai Venue Vs Mahindra XUV300
Automobiles

पढ़ें, माइलेज में नई Tata Nexon, Brezza, Venue और XUV300 में कौन है बेस्ट

27 जनवरी 2020

Hyundai AX Concept Car
Auto News

Hyundai India ला रही है नई माइक्रो SUV, मारुति S-Presso, Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 को देगी टक्कर

26 जनवरी 2020

Kia Seltos
Auto News

Kia Motors की Compact SUV Seltos हिट है, 5 महीनों में बिक्री का आंकड़ा 50,000 के पार

26 जनवरी 2020

MG ZS EV India
Auto News

Electric कार MG ZS EV के लिए कंपनी ने इन शहरों में लगाए फास्ट चार्जिंग स्टेशन, 340 किमी चलती है कार

26 जनवरी 2020

Maruti Ciaz S
Auto News

Maruti ने लॉन्च की स्पोर्टी लुक वाली Ciaz, मिलेगा BS6 इंजन और ये खास फीचर्स

25 जनवरी 2020

Nitin Gadkari MG ZS EV
Automobiles

खरीदने जा रहे हैं MG Motor की MG ZS EV SUV, तो यहां पढ़ें पांच जरूरी सवालों के जवाब

25 जनवरी 2020

Tata Nexon 2020 New vs Old
Automobiles

2020 Tata Nexon और पुरानी Nexon में हुए हैं ये बदलाव, पढ़ें नई कीमतों और फीचर्स के बारे में

25 जनवरी 2020

Kia compact SUV concept Kia QYI Kia Sonet
Auto News

Seltos पेश करनेवाली Kia Motors भारत ला रही है अपनी नई Sub-Compact SUV कार, जानें कीमत और डीटेल्स

24 जनवरी 2020

Ather 450X Electric Scooter
Ather 450X Electric Scooter - फोटो : social media
Ather 450X Electric Scooter
Ather 450X Electric Scooter - फोटो : social media
Ather 450X Electric Scooter
Ather 450X Electric Scooter - फोटो : social media
Ather 450X Electric Scooter
Ather 450X Electric Scooter - फोटो : social media
Ather 450X Electric Scooter
Ather 450X Electric Scooter - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बच्चों के रंग में रंगी कैटरीना, सुनील ग्रोवर ने भी की खूब मस्ती

कैटरीना कैफ 28 जनवरी को मुंबई में पिक्चर पाठशाला के एक कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करने पहुंची। यह संस्था बच्चों की तरफ से बनाए गए कंटेंट को पेश करती है।

29 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:10

प्रशांत किशोर को जेडीयू ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता, जानिए कैसे बने राजनीति के 'चाणक्य'

29 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 2:12

दिल्ली विधानसभा 2020 : भाजपा में शामिल हुईं साइना नेहवाल, करेंगी पार्टी का प्रचार

29 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:07

शाहरुख खान की बहन नूरजहां का पेशावर में निधन

29 जनवरी 2020

जय कुमार जैकी 1:09

यूपी में जेल राज्य मंत्री जयकुमार जैकी का अजीबोगरीब बयान, 'पढ़े लिखे लोग गलत माहौल पैदा कर रहे'

29 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited