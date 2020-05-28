शहर चुनें

Hero HF Deluxe ने पांच सस्ते वैरिएंट किए लांच, जानिए कीमत और क्या है खास 

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 28 May 2020 11:54 PM IST
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero MotoCorp कंपनी ने HF Deluxe के सस्ते वैरिएंट लॉन्च कर दिए हैं। इनकी शुरुआती कीमत 46,800 रुपये से हैं। कंपनी ने अपने कुल पांच वैरिएंट लॉन्च किए हैं। बता दें कि Hero HF Deluxe को पहले तीन वैरिएंट में लॉन्च किया था, जिनकी कीमत 56,675 रुपये से 58 हजार रुपये के बीच थी। वहीं कंपनी ने अब इनके दो वैरिएंट और लॉन्च कर दिए हैं। 
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero hf deluxe
Hero hf deluxe - फोटो : Social
Bike
Bike - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Hero HF Deluxe BS6
Hero HF Deluxe BS6 - फोटो : Social Media
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe - फोटो : Amar Ujala
