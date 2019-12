फैक्ट चेक: क्या वकीलों को नहीं लगाना होगा Fastag, आईडी दिखा कर मिलेगी टोल टैक्स से छूट?

#PIBFactCheck



Claim: A Letter is being circulated on Social Media, stating that all Lawyers in India are exempted from paying Toll Fees



Reality: #NHAI has clarified that as per NH fee rules lawyers are not exempted from paying Toll Fees



Conclusion: #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/4YCfQdVxeU

— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 12, 2019