unlock car with phone bmw apple carkey feature bmw iphone app unlock car apple iphone features in hindi apple ios 14 features wwdc 2020 apple unlock your car with your phone app

अब मोबाइल फोन से अनलॉक हो जाएगी BMW कार, iPhone यूजर्स को जल्द मिलेगा ये अनोखा फीचर

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 24 Jun 2020 12:13 PM IST
BMW CarKey
BMW CarKey - फोटो : For Representation Only
Apple जल्द ही अपने iOS सॉफ्टवेयर पर CarKey नाम से एक फीचर पेश करेगा। यह कुछ अन्य विशेषताओं के साथ आपके फोन में एक डिजिटल चाबी होगी जो आपको अपनी कार खोलने में मदद करेगी। 2021 BMW 5 series (2021 बीएमडब्ल्यू 5 सीरीज) पहली कार होगी जिसमें इस फीचर का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकेगा। एप्पल वर्ल्डवाइड डेवलपर्स कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान इस फीचर का एलान किया गया था, जहां टेकनोलॉजी की दिग्गज कंपनी ने बताया कि CarKey फीचर iOS 14 में एक नई सुविधा के रूप में पेश किया जाएगा।  
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
