शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Top ten best selling cars of November 2020

देश में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली इन 10 धाकड़ कारों में किसे खरीदें, पढ़ें टॉप-10 लिस्ट

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 03 Dec 2020 09:44 PM IST
सांकेतिक
1 of 5
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
आज हम आपको देश की उन 10 सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिन्हें नवंबर महीने में भारतीय ग्राहकों की तरफ से सबसे ज्यादा खरीदा गया। ऐसे में अगर आप एक नई कार खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं, तो यह खबर आपकी बड़ी मदद कर सकती है। इस खबर के बाद आप यह खुद तय कर सकेंगे कि क्या आपकी पसंद भी है देश की पहली पसंद? तो डालते हैं एक नजर...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
automobiles auto news national best selling cars गाड़ी मेरी साथी gaadi meri saathi
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Bajaj CT100
Auto News

90 kmpl का बंपर माइलेज देती है ये बाइक, कीमत सुन कर विश्वास नहीं करेंगे आप

3 दिसंबर 2020

Nissan Magnite top Features
Automobiles

आखिर क्यों खरीदें सबसे सस्ती एसयूवी Nissan Magnite, कीमत है 4.99 लाख रुपये से शुरू

3 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
सांकेतिक
Auto News

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से बचें, हेलमेट को लेकर भूलकर भी न करें ये चार लापरवाही

2 दिसंबर 2020

Nissan Magnite vs Hyundai Venue Vs Kis sonet vs Maruti Vitara Brezza- Price comparision
Automobiles

Maruti Swift से भी सस्ती है Nissan Magnite SUV, देती है टक्कर है Sonet, Brezza और Venue को

2 दिसंबर 2020

कैसा चल रहा है आपका वर्तमान समय जानने के लिए अपनी जन्म कुंडली का अवलोकन मुफ्त में कराएं
Kundali

कैसा चल रहा है आपका वर्तमान समय जानने के लिए अपनी जन्म कुंडली का अवलोकन मुफ्त में कराएं
Rolls Royce Cullinan Pop-Out Rear Seats
Auto News

कार से जुड़ी इन 6 बातों की आधी-अधूरी जानकारी से रहें सावधान, 10 में से 8 लोग देते हैं गलत जवाब

2 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

मोदी सरकार के इस फैसले से गाड़ी की चोरी पर लगेगी रोक, लापरवाही करने पर होगी जेल

1 दिसंबर 2020

Nissan Magnite, Audi S5 Sportback और Mercedes Benz A Class Limousine जैसी गाड़ियां इस महीने लॉन्च हो रही हैं
Auto News

इस महीने भारत में लॉन्च होंगी ये 3 धाकड़ कारें, जानें आपके बजट में कौन रहेगी सबसे बेस्ट?

1 दिसंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
Mukesh Ambani Cars collections
Auto News

मुकेश अंबानी की सुरक्षा में इन खतरनाक कारों का चलता है काफिला, कीमत सुन कर उड़ जाएंगे होश

1 दिसंबर 2020

Mahindra Thar 2020
Auto News

महिंद्रा की जबरदस्त हिट एसयूवी Thar एक दिसंबर से होगी महंगी, ये है वजह

30 नवंबर 2020

कैसा चल रहा है आपका वर्तमान समय जानने के लिए अपनी जन्म कुंडली का अवलोकन मुफ्त में कराएं
Kundali

कैसा चल रहा है आपका वर्तमान समय जानने के लिए अपनी जन्म कुंडली का अवलोकन मुफ्त में कराएं
Maruti Suzuki-S-Presso Global NCAP's crash test Result
Auto News

इस देश में Maruti Suzuki S-Presso भारत में बिकने वाले मॉडल से ज्यादा सुरक्षित : रिपोर्ट

30 नवंबर 2020

Nissan Magnite
Auto News

Nissan Magnite से लेकर Force Gurkha 2020 तक... दिसंबर में ये कारें हो रही हैं लॉन्च

30 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

सेकेंड हैंड कार खरीदते समय इन 7 बातों की अनदेखी से हो सकता है भारी नुकसान, एक लापरवाही से हो सकती है जेल

30 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

Toyota और Honda की इन 8 कारों पर मिल रहा है 2.5 लाख रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

29 नवंबर 2020

Cars under five lakh rupees
Auto News

5 लाख रुपये से कम कीमत में 5 फैमिली कार, पैसा वसूल धांसू फीचर्स और दमदार परफॉर्मेंस

29 नवंबर 2020

Best Selling Motorcycles and scooters
Auto News

इन 10 मोटरसाइकिल और स्कूटरों का पूरा देश हुआ दीवाना, हाथों-हाथ खरीद रहे लोग, आपकी पसंद कौन?

29 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

लोकल हेलमेट पहनने पर लगेगा भारी जुर्माना, बेचने और बनाने पर हो सकती है जेल, पढ़ें नए नियम

29 नवंबर 2020

Renault Kwid
Auto News

मात्र 144 रुपये की प्रतिदिन किस्त पर खरीदें ये धांसू कार, देती है 22kmpl का शानदार माइलेज

28 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

खुशखबरी! कैब कंपनियों के मनमाने किराये पर मोदी सरकार का सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक, हेलमेट को लेकर भी बदले नियम

28 नवंबर 2020

Tata Altroz
Auto News

सड़क हादसे में ये कार बचाएगी आपकी जान, सिर से पैर तक को रखती है सुरक्षित, पढ़ें कीमत और खासियतें

28 नवंबर 2020

Tata H2X Auto Expo
Automobiles

बस 2020 के खत्म होने का है इंतजार, अगले साल Tata Motors करेगी कारों की ‘बरसात’

27 नवंबर 2020

Activa 6G 20th Year Anniversary Edition
Automobiles

होंडा एक्टिवा ने पूरे किए 20 साल, भारत में लॉन्च हुई Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition, जानें कीमत

27 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Best Selling Cars July 2020
Best Selling Cars July 2020 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
डिस्काउंट ऑफर्स
डिस्काउंट ऑफर्स - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Best Selling Entry Level Hatchback Cars
Best Selling Entry Level Hatchback Cars - फोटो : Amar Ujala
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X