कोरोना काल में पैसों की बचत ही है समझदारी, ये टॉप 10 स्कूटर देते हैं 62 किलोमीटर तक का माइलेज

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 21 Sep 2020 01:30 PM IST
Top 10 Mileage scooters in India
Top 10 Mileage scooters in India - फोटो : For Representation Only
देशभर में अनलॉक चरणबद्ध तरीके से लागू किया जा रहा है। जब तक कोई वैक्सीन नहीं बना ली जाती तब तक महामारी से बचाव के लिए सावधानी और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग ही एकमात्र उपाय है। स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने भी रविवार को कहा कि देश में कोरोना वैक्सीन के निर्माण का काम प्रगति पर है, लेकिन जब तक यह बन कर तैयार नहीं हो जाती है, तब तक दो गज दूरी के साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग ही वैक्सीन है। घर के बाहर जाना अभी भी सुरक्षित नहीं। इसलिए अगर कोई एकदम आवश्यक काम न हो तो घर से बाहर नहीं निकलें। महामारी के इस दौर में लोग अपनी सेहत और सुरक्षा को प्राथमिकता दे रहे हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के पालन के लिए लोग सार्वजनिक परिवहन की बजाए निजी वाहन के इस्तेमाल को महत्वपूर्ण मान रहे हैं। अगर आप सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को देखते हुए नया स्कूटर खरीदने की योजना बना रहे हैँ, इस समय बाजार में कई विकल्प हैं। यहां हम आपको बता रहे हैं टॉप 10 स्कूटर के बारे में, जिनकी कीमत 70000 रुपये तक है। 
Top 10 Mileage scooters in India
Top 10 Mileage scooters in India - फोटो : For Representation Only
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G - फोटो : For Representation Only
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125 - फोटो : For Representation Only
Honda Dio
Honda Dio - फोटो : For Representation Only
TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6
TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 - फोटो : TVS (For Representation Only)
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125 - फोटो : For Representation Only
TVS Jupiter 110cc
TVS Jupiter 110cc - फोटो : For Representation Only
Suzuki Access 125 BS6
Suzuki Access 125 BS6 - फोटो : Suzuki Motor (For Representation Only)
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125 - फोटो : For Representation Only
Hero destini 125
Hero destini 125 - फोटो : For Representation Only
BS6 Hero Pleasure Plus BS6
BS6 Hero Pleasure Plus BS6 - फोटो : Hero (For Representation Only)
