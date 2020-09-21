कोरोना काल में पैसों की बचत ही है समझदारी, ये टॉप 10 स्कूटर देते हैं 62 किलोमीटर तक का माइलेज

{"_id":"5f685da48ebc3e80f94a4836","slug":"top-10-mileage-scooters-in-india-10-best-selling-scooters-in-india-2020-latest-update-top-scooter-brands-in-india-honda-activa-6g-dio-activa-125-suzuki-access-125-hero-pleasure-plus-destini-125-maestro-edge-125-tvs-scooty-pep-plus-jupiter-ntorq","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 62 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}} Top 10 Mileage scooters in India - फोटो : For Representation Only

{"_id":"5f685da48ebc3e80f94a4836","slug":"top-10-mileage-scooters-in-india-10-best-selling-scooters-in-india-2020-latest-update-top-scooter-brands-in-india-honda-activa-6g-dio-activa-125-suzuki-access-125-hero-pleasure-plus-destini-125-maestro-edge-125-tvs-scooty-pep-plus-jupiter-ntorq","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 62 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}} Honda Activa 6G - फोटो : For Representation Only

{"_id":"5f685da48ebc3e80f94a4836","slug":"top-10-mileage-scooters-in-india-10-best-selling-scooters-in-india-2020-latest-update-top-scooter-brands-in-india-honda-activa-6g-dio-activa-125-suzuki-access-125-hero-pleasure-plus-destini-125-maestro-edge-125-tvs-scooty-pep-plus-jupiter-ntorq","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 62 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}} Honda Activa 125 - फोटो : For Representation Only

{"_id":"5f685da48ebc3e80f94a4836","slug":"top-10-mileage-scooters-in-india-10-best-selling-scooters-in-india-2020-latest-update-top-scooter-brands-in-india-honda-activa-6g-dio-activa-125-suzuki-access-125-hero-pleasure-plus-destini-125-maestro-edge-125-tvs-scooty-pep-plus-jupiter-ntorq","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 62 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}} Honda Dio - फोटो : For Representation Only

{"_id":"5f685da48ebc3e80f94a4836","slug":"top-10-mileage-scooters-in-india-10-best-selling-scooters-in-india-2020-latest-update-top-scooter-brands-in-india-honda-activa-6g-dio-activa-125-suzuki-access-125-hero-pleasure-plus-destini-125-maestro-edge-125-tvs-scooty-pep-plus-jupiter-ntorq","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 62 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}} TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 - फोटो : TVS (For Representation Only)

{"_id":"5f685da48ebc3e80f94a4836","slug":"top-10-mileage-scooters-in-india-10-best-selling-scooters-in-india-2020-latest-update-top-scooter-brands-in-india-honda-activa-6g-dio-activa-125-suzuki-access-125-hero-pleasure-plus-destini-125-maestro-edge-125-tvs-scooty-pep-plus-jupiter-ntorq","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 62 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}} TVS Ntorq 125 - फोटो : For Representation Only

{"_id":"5f685da48ebc3e80f94a4836","slug":"top-10-mileage-scooters-in-india-10-best-selling-scooters-in-india-2020-latest-update-top-scooter-brands-in-india-honda-activa-6g-dio-activa-125-suzuki-access-125-hero-pleasure-plus-destini-125-maestro-edge-125-tvs-scooty-pep-plus-jupiter-ntorq","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 62 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}} TVS Jupiter 110cc - फोटो : For Representation Only

{"_id":"5f685da48ebc3e80f94a4836","slug":"top-10-mileage-scooters-in-india-10-best-selling-scooters-in-india-2020-latest-update-top-scooter-brands-in-india-honda-activa-6g-dio-activa-125-suzuki-access-125-hero-pleasure-plus-destini-125-maestro-edge-125-tvs-scooty-pep-plus-jupiter-ntorq","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 62 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}} Suzuki Access 125 BS6 - फोटो : Suzuki Motor (For Representation Only)

{"_id":"5f685da48ebc3e80f94a4836","slug":"top-10-mileage-scooters-in-india-10-best-selling-scooters-in-india-2020-latest-update-top-scooter-brands-in-india-honda-activa-6g-dio-activa-125-suzuki-access-125-hero-pleasure-plus-destini-125-maestro-edge-125-tvs-scooty-pep-plus-jupiter-ntorq","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 62 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}} Hero Maestro Edge 125 - फोटो : For Representation Only

{"_id":"5f685da48ebc3e80f94a4836","slug":"top-10-mileage-scooters-in-india-10-best-selling-scooters-in-india-2020-latest-update-top-scooter-brands-in-india-honda-activa-6g-dio-activa-125-suzuki-access-125-hero-pleasure-plus-destini-125-maestro-edge-125-tvs-scooty-pep-plus-jupiter-ntorq","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 62 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}} Hero destini 125 - फोटो : For Representation Only