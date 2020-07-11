शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   To avoid the corona virus, do these 4 things before sitting in the car

कोरोना वायरस से बचाएं अपना परिवार, कार में बैठने से पहले जरूर करें ये 4 काम

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 11 Jul 2020 02:50 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTI
देश में कोरोना वायरस रोज नए रिकॉर्ड बना रहा है। अब एक दिन में 25 हजार से भी ज्यादा मामले सामने आने लगे हैं। हालात को देखते हुए उत्तर प्रदेश में तीन दिन का लॉकडाउन कर दिया गया है। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि आप पहले के मुकाबले और भी ज्यादा सावधानियां बरतें। इसलिए आज हम आपको उन चार बातों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जो कार में बैठने से पहले आपको जरूर करनी चाहिए। इससे आप खुद को और अपने परिवार को कोविड-19 महामारी से सुरक्षित रख पाएंगे। वहीं, इनकी अनदेखी आपको भारी पड़ सकती है। तो डालते हैं एक नजर,

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Safalta.com के 45 दिन के रैंक बूस्टर कोर्स से करें JEE (Mains) और NEET की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
car sanitization coronavirus
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और वाहन पंजीकरण व्यवस्था
Auto News

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और आरसी को लेकर खत्म हुआ ये टेंशन, कोरोना काल में मिली नई सुविधा

11 जुलाई 2020

Maruti Celerio
Auto News

5 लाख रुपये से सस्ती इस फैमिली कार पर पाएं 53000 रुपये की भारी छूट, देती है 21.63 kmpl का माइलेज

11 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
फाइल फोटो
Auto News

ऑटो सेक्टर को लेकर सारे गणित फेल, वाहनों की बंपर मांग से हैरान हुईं कंपनियां

10 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

डिस्काउंट के चक्कर में फंसे हजारों ग्राहक, इस एक गलती से रुका गाड़ियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन

10 जुलाई 2020

जानिए काल सर्प दोष कैसे हो सकता है आपके लिए विनाशकारी ?
SAWAN Special

जानिए काल सर्प दोष कैसे हो सकता है आपके लिए विनाशकारी ?
फाइल फोटो
Auto News

साइकिल बाजार में लौटी दशकों पुरानी रौनक, बंपर मांग से दुकानदार भी हैरान

10 जुलाई 2020

Maruti Suzuki Car Offers
Auto News

मारुति की इन 6 धांसू कारों पर मिल रही है 53000 रुपये तक की भारी छूट

10 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Auto Expo 2020 Renault Symbioz
Automobiles

महज 10 सालों में कारों से ऐसे गायब हुए ये फीचर जैसे ‘गधे के सिर से सींग’, जानकर आप भी कहेंगे Oh No!

11 जुलाई 2020

भारतीय सेना
Automobiles

भारतीय सेना को आज भी है इस ‘किंग’ पर नाज, भारत-चीन सीमा पर मनवाया लोहा!

10 जुलाई 2020

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
विज्ञापन
Hyundai Car
Auto News

देश की दो सबसे बड़ी ऑटो कंपनियां Maruti और Hyundai ला रही है 5 नई शानदार कारें, जानें इनकी खूबियां

10 जुलाई 2020

Tata motors best ever car discount
Auto News

Tata की इन कारों पर मिल रही है बंपर छूट, करें 80000 रुपये तक की बचत

10 जुलाई 2020

जानिए काल सर्प दोष कैसे हो सकता है आपके लिए विनाशकारी ?
SAWAN Special

जानिए काल सर्प दोष कैसे हो सकता है आपके लिए विनाशकारी ?
2020 honda city Thailand
Automobiles

सेडान कारों में टर्बो का दम, Skoda Rapid और Hyundai Verna के बाद Honda City का रेसिंग वर्जन!

10 जुलाई 2020

Hyundai Tucson facelift
Auto News

2020 Hyundai Tucson फेसलिफ्ट एसयूवी का आया टीजर, जानें लॉन्चिंग डिटेल्स

9 जुलाई 2020

Car Problem
Automobiles

कारों में ये 10 दिक्कतें हैं बेहद आम, बिना घबराए आसान तरीकों से करें इनका समाधान!

9 जुलाई 2020

Honda City 2020 5th Generation
Automobiles

लॉन्चिंग से पहले 2020 Honda City के फीचर्स हुए लीक, पढ़ें हर वैरिएंट में क्या होगा खास!

9 जुलाई 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

भारतीय ऑटो इंडस्ट्री की मरम्मत शुरू, ग्राहकों को मिलेगा ऑफर, कर्मचारियों को मिलेगा बोनस

9 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Auto News

क्या घाटे में जा रही मारुति सुजुकी के लिए संजीवनी बन गया है कोरोना?

9 जुलाई 2020

renault triber
Auto News

5 लाख रुपये से सस्ती इस फैमिली कार की खरीद पर तीन महीनों तक नहीं भरना होगा EMI

9 जुलाई 2020

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Auto News

Suzuki ने अपने ग्राहकों को दिया झटका, 2000 रुपये महंगी हो गई Gixxer की ये बाइक

8 जुलाई 2020

Honda X-Blade vs Hero Xtreme 160R
Auto News

Honda X-Blade और Hero Xtreme 160R: इन दो सबसे नई बाइक में किसे खरीदना है समझदारी?

8 जुलाई 2020

Hyundai Car Discount Offers
Auto News

Hyundai की इन 5 धांसू कारों पर मिल रहा है 60000 रुपये का बंपर डिस्काउंट

8 जुलाई 2020

2020 Honda Xblade
Auto News

देखने में तो बिंदास है... लेकिन परफॉर्मेस में कैसी है Honda X-Blade?

8 जुलाई 2020

Honda X-Blade, Apache RTR160, Hero Xtreme 160R and Pulsar NS160
Automobiles

Honda X-Blade, Apache RTR 160, Hero Xtreme 160R और Pulsar NS160 में कौन है बेस्ट!

8 जुलाई 2020

फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTI
Car Rear Mirror
Car Rear Mirror - फोटो : Unsplash
Car Rear Mirror
Car Rear Mirror - फोटो : Unsplash
Car Bad Habits
Car Bad Habits - फोटो : Pixabay
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTI
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited