This festive season Toyota is offering a total discount of up to Rs 65000 on its Innova to Toyota Glanza and Toyota Yaris

4666 रुपये की शुरुआती EMI पर खरीदें Toyota की कारें, दिवाली से पहले पाएं 65000 रुपये तक की भारी छूट

Shreedhar Mishraश्रीधर मिश्रा, Updated Fri, 30 Oct 2020 12:08 PM IST
Toyota Discount Offers
1 of 5
Toyota Discount Offers - फोटो : Amar Ujala
अगर आप दिवाली से पहले एक नई कार खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं, तो हमारी यह खबर आपके काम आ सकती है। दरअसल टोयोटा अपनी कई गाड़ियों पर भारी डिस्काउंट ऑफर्स दे रही हैं। कंपनी अपनी Toyota Innova, Toyota Glanza और Toyota Yaris जैसी गाड़ियों पर कुल 65000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट दे रही है। वहीं, Urban Cruiser पर लो-कॉस्ट EMI का ऑफर दिया जा रहा है। आज हम आपको इन गाड़ियों पर दिए जा रहे सभी ऑफर्स के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। इसके बाद आप खुद यह तर कर सकेंगे कि आपके बजट में इनमें से कौन सी कार सबसे बेहतर रहेगी। तो डालते हैं एक नजर,

 
Toyota Discount Offers
Toyota Discount Offers - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta - फोटो : Toyota
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris - फोटो : Toyota
Toyota glanza G MT
Toyota glanza G MT - फोटो : Social
Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch
Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch - फोटो : Amar Ujala
