सिर चढ़ कर बोल रही Mahindra Thar की दीवानगी, नीलामी में अब तक 81 लाख रुपये की लगी बोली

{"_id":"5f6dfcf2431d385d85179771","slug":"the-auction-started-to-buy-the-first-car-of-mahindra-thar-the-highest-bid-till-date-of-rs-81-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 Mahindra Thar \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940, \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 81 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Mahindra Thar Auction
- फोटो : Mahindra
{"_id":"5f6dfcf2431d385d85179771","slug":"the-auction-started-to-buy-the-first-car-of-mahindra-thar-the-highest-bid-till-date-of-rs-81-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 Mahindra Thar \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940, \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 81 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : Mahindra
{"_id":"5f6dfcf2431d385d85179771","slug":"the-auction-started-to-buy-the-first-car-of-mahindra-thar-the-highest-bid-till-date-of-rs-81-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 Mahindra Thar \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940, \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 81 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : Mahindra
{"_id":"5f6dfcf2431d385d85179771","slug":"the-auction-started-to-buy-the-first-car-of-mahindra-thar-the-highest-bid-till-date-of-rs-81-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 Mahindra Thar \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940, \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 81 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5f6dfcf2431d385d85179771","slug":"the-auction-started-to-buy-the-first-car-of-mahindra-thar-the-highest-bid-till-date-of-rs-81-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 Mahindra Thar \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940, \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 81 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5f6dfcf2431d385d85179771","slug":"the-auction-started-to-buy-the-first-car-of-mahindra-thar-the-highest-bid-till-date-of-rs-81-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 Mahindra Thar \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940, \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 81 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : Mahindra