शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   The auction started to buy the first car of Mahindra Thar, the highest bid till date of Rs 81 lakh

सिर चढ़ कर बोल रही Mahindra Thar की दीवानगी, नीलामी में अब तक 81 लाख रुपये की लगी बोली

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 25 Sep 2020 07:51 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Auction
1 of 6
Mahindra Thar Auction - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020 (महिंद्रा थार 2020) भारत में 2 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च होगी, लेकिन इसके पहले मॉडल की नीलामी शुरू हो गई है। दरअसल महिंद्रा ने कुछ समय पहले एक बयान जारी कर इसके पहले मॉडल के नीलामी की जानकारी दी थी। उस समय कंपनी ने कहा था कि पहली कार को नीलाम करने पर जो भी राशि मिलेगी, उसे चैरिटेबल (धर्मार्थ) कार्य के लिए दान किया जाएगा। 

Thar नंबर 1 की नीलामी 24 सितंबर से शुरू है। यह नीलामी पहले 27 सितंबर को खत्म होने वाली थी, लेकिन अब कंपनी ने इसे 29 सितंबर शाम 6 बजे तक बढ़ा दिया है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Click Here
विज्ञापन
2020 mahindra thar mahindra thar mahindra cars
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Offroading SUV Launch
Automobiles

एडवेंचर ड्राइविंग के लिए हो जाइए तैयार, अक्टूबर में लॉन्च हो रही हैं ये ऑफ रोड गाड़ियां

25 सितंबर 2020

kia sonet
Auto News

Kia Sonet के टॉप दो वैरिएंट्स DCT और ऑटोमैटिक ट्रांसमिशन की कीमतों का खुलासा

25 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
High Seurity Registration Plate (HSRP)
Auto News

30 अक्तूबर से बदल जाएंगे नंबर प्लेट के नियम, 5 मिनट की मेहनत से बचाएं 10 हजार रुपये का चालान

24 सितंबर 2020

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Service
Auto News

बिना डाउनपेमेंट किए घर ले जाएं ब्रेजा, बलेनो और सियाज कारें, बस ‘Subscribe’ करनी होगी ये सर्विस

24 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Maruti 800 Automatic Transmission
Automobiles

मारुति 800 थी देश की पहली ऑटोमैटिक गियर वाली कार, कहानी जान कर आप भी होंगे हैरान

24 सितंबर 2020

टोयोटा अर्बन क्रूजर: Toyota Urban Cruiser
Auto News

Toyota Urban Cruiser भारत में हुई लॉन्च, कीमत 8.40 लाख रुपये से शुरू, पढ़ें खासियतें

23 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch
Automobiles

जानिए Vitara Brezza से सस्ती या महंगी है Toyota Urban Cruiser, किसे खरीदने में है फायदा!

23 सितंबर 2020

Top 5 Safest Car in India
Auto News

ये हैं देश की पांच सबसे मजबूत कारें, सड़क हादसों में बचाती हैं ड्राइवर और यात्रियों की जान

23 सितंबर 2020

Toyota Urban Cruiser
Auto News

आज लॉन्च हो रही है 'बेबी फॉर्च्यूनर', जानें इसकी खूबियां और क्या आपके बजट में आएगी

23 सितंबर 2020

Tata Tiago
Auto News

Tata Tiago का धमाल, 3 लाखवीं कार बनकर तैयार, जानें क्या बात इसे बनाती है इतना खास

22 सितंबर 2020

Kia Sonet world premiere
Automobiles

सबसे सस्ती 6.71 लाख रुपये कीमत वाली Kia Sonet में मिलते हैं ये फीचर, जानिए ऑनरोड कीमतें

22 सितंबर 2020

Kia Seltos
Auto News

सबसे ज्यादा बिकनेवाली टॉप 10 SUV कारें, देती हैं धांसू माइलेज

22 सितंबर 2020

Tata Altroz
Auto News

Tata Altroz प्रीमियम हैचबैक कार का डीजल मॉडल हुआ 40 हजार रुपये सस्ता, जानें हर वेरिएंट के नए दाम

21 सितंबर 2020

Tata Nexon EV ZConnect App
Auto News

अब सिर्फ 34,900 रुपये में घर ले जाएं 16 लाख की Tata Nexon EV, कंपनी लाई स्पेशल सब्सक्रिप्शन ऑफर

21 सितंबर 2020

Tesla Model S Electric car
Auto News

दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी EV कंपनी Tesla बंगलूरू में आरएंडडी सेंटर खोलने के लिए कर रही है बातचीत: रिपोर्ट

21 सितंबर 2020

Top 10 Mileage scooters in India
Auto News

कोरोना काल में पैसों की बचत ही है समझदारी, ये टॉप 10 स्कूटर देते हैं 62 किलोमीटर तक का माइलेज

21 सितंबर 2020

Tata WhAP
Auto News

TATA WhAP बख्तरबंद जंगी वाहन पहुंचा लद्दाख, चीन से मुकाबले के लिए होगा परीक्षण, जानें इसकी खूबियां

20 सितंबर 2020

car accident
Auto News

क्या आप जानते हैं देश में हर साल कितने लोग सड़क दुर्घटना में मारे जाते हैं, चौंका देंगे आंकड़े

20 सितंबर 2020

Mahindra Thar 2020
Auto News

Mahindra Thar 2020 की पहली कार की होगी नीलामी, जानें यह अनोखी वजह

20 सितंबर 2020

Kia Sonet
Auto News

Kia Sonet एसयूवी का धमाल, 25000 से ज्यादा हुई बुकिंग, जानिए इस नई कार का क्या है वेटिंग पीरियड

20 सितंबर 2020

Mahindra Thar Auction
Mahindra Thar Auction - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Social Media
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Social Media
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited