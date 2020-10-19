टाटा मोटर्स ने एचडीएफसी बैंक से की साझेदारी, कम ईएमआई पर दे रही कार खरीदने का मौका

{"_id":"5f8d7af18ebc3e9bd266e07e","slug":"tata-motors-partners-with-hdfc-bank-offering-chance-to-buy-a-car-on-low-emi-tata-motors-hdfc-bank-tata-motors-hdfc-offer-hdfc-bank-car-loan-interest-rate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u091a\u0921\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e \u0908\u090f\u092e\u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Motors Cars and SUV
- फोटो : Tata Motors
{"_id":"5f8d7af18ebc3e9bd266e07e","slug":"tata-motors-partners-with-hdfc-bank-offering-chance-to-buy-a-car-on-low-emi-tata-motors-hdfc-bank-tata-motors-hdfc-offer-hdfc-bank-car-loan-interest-rate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u091a\u0921\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e \u0908\u090f\u092e\u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : Tata Motors
{"_id":"5f8d7af18ebc3e9bd266e07e","slug":"tata-motors-partners-with-hdfc-bank-offering-chance-to-buy-a-car-on-low-emi-tata-motors-hdfc-bank-tata-motors-hdfc-offer-hdfc-bank-car-loan-interest-rate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u091a\u0921\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e \u0908\u090f\u092e\u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Tigor Facelift
- फोटो : Tata Motors
{"_id":"5f8d7af18ebc3e9bd266e07e","slug":"tata-motors-partners-with-hdfc-bank-offering-chance-to-buy-a-car-on-low-emi-tata-motors-hdfc-bank-tata-motors-hdfc-offer-hdfc-bank-car-loan-interest-rate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u091a\u0921\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e \u0908\u090f\u092e\u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Tiago Facelift
- फोटो : Tata Motors
{"_id":"5f8d7af18ebc3e9bd266e07e","slug":"tata-motors-partners-with-hdfc-bank-offering-chance-to-buy-a-car-on-low-emi-tata-motors-hdfc-bank-tata-motors-hdfc-offer-hdfc-bank-car-loan-interest-rate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u091a\u0921\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e \u0908\u090f\u092e\u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Harrier XT Plus
- फोटो : Tata Motors