अचानक बढ़ा Royal Enfield की इन बाइक्स का वेटिंग पीरियड, वजह जानकर होंगे हैरान

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Apr 2019 07:09 PM IST
Royal Enfield Bikes
1 of 6
Royal Enfield Bikes - फोटो : सांकेतिक
Royal Enfield की बाइक्स की डिमांड बाजार में एक बार फिर बढ़ने लगी है। रॉयल एनफील्ड की हाल में लांच Royal Enfield 650 Twins और Continental GT 650 की मांग में अचानक ही बढ़ोतरी होने लगी है। इस बाइक को पिछले साल नवंबर, 2018 में लान्च किया गया था। वहीं अब अचानक डिमांड बढ़ने से कंपनी ने इस बाइक का प्रोडक्शन भी बढ़ा दिया है।
Royal Enfield 650 Twins and Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield 650 Twins and Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield 650 Twins
Royal Enfield 650 Twins
royal enfield continental GT
royal enfield continental GT
Royal Enfield Continental GT 750
Royal Enfield Continental GT 750
Royal Enfield 650 Twins India
Royal Enfield 650 Twins India
