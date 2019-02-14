बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c65784bbdec22281746fe18","slug":"read-the-all-features-of-new-launched-mahindra-xuv300-know-all-features-specifications-and-prices","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 Mahindra XUV300 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
देखें Mahindra XUV300 की लॉन्चिंग की तस्वीरें, पढ़ें कीमत से लेकर सभी फीचर
ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 07:47 PM IST
Mahindra ने Valentine's Day के मौके पर भारतीय ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर को शानदार तोहफा दिया। महिन्द्रा की बहु प्रतिक्षित सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी XUV300 आखिरकार गुरुवार को लॉन्च हो गई। एक्सयूवी 300 को 3 वैरियंट्स और एक ऑप्शनल वैरियंट में लॉन्च किया गया है। हालांकि कार के फीचरों की जानकारी पहले ही दी चुकी है, लेकिन आधिकारिक लॉन्चिंग आज ही हुई। वहीं XUV300 का मुकाबला Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon और Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza से है। वहीं डिजाइन के मामले में यह Hyundai Creta पर भी भारी पड़ रही है।
