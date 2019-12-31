शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   mahindra xuv 400 7-seater suv mahindra xuv400 7 seater price in india mahindra xuv 400 launch date

XUV300 और XUV500 के बाद आ रही है Mahindra की नई SUV कार XUV400, जानें इसके फीचर्स, कीमत और सबकुछ

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 31 Dec 2019 07:21 PM IST
mahindra XUV
1 of 5
mahindra XUV
Mahindra and Mahindra (महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा) भारतीय बाजार में SUV (एसयूवी) कार की बढ़ती मांग को देखते हुए एक नई SUV लानी वाला है। भारतीय बाजार में SUV (स्पोर्ट्स यूटिलिटी व्हीकल) के मिडसाइज सेगमेंट में बढ़ती स्पर्धा को देखते हुए अपनी मौजूदा SUV XUV300 और XUV500 के बीच में पेश करेगा। इसे Mahindra XUV400 नाम से उतारा जाएगा। ऐसी उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि नई  SUV Mahindra और Ford की साझेदारी में पहली गाड़ी होगी। XUV400 को S202 कोडनाम दिया गया है। जानते हैं Mahindra XUV400 के बारे में। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
mahindra xuv400 mahindra cars car news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Car Discount
Auto News

कारों पर 5 लाख रुपये तक का जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट, 31 दिसंबर है आखिरी मौका

31 दिसंबर 2019

Kia Seltos launched
Auto News

Kia Seltos खरीद कर नहीं पछताएंगे आप, इस खूबी के फैन हुए आस्ट्रेलिया-न्यूजीलैंड के ग्राहक!

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Hyundai
Auto News

Hyundai की कार खरीदने पर शानदार ऑफर, मिल रहा है 2 लाख रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

27 दिसंबर 2019

Mahindra SUV India
Auto News

Mahindra की कार खरीदने का सबसे अच्छा समय, मिल रहा है 4 लाख तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट

26 दिसंबर 2019

Lazareth LMV 496
Automobiles

ये है उड़ने वाली मोटरसाइकिल, रिमोट से होती है कंट्रोल, कीमत Bentley Bentayga से भी ज्यादा!

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Audi Perfomance Racing Car
Automobiles

2020 में सड़कों पर धूम मचाने आ रही हैं ये टर्बो इंजन वाली कारें, कीमत 10 लाख रुपये से कम

31 दिसंबर 2019

2020 Upcoming SUV Launch in India
Automobiles

2020 में फर्राटा भरेंगी ये पांच SUV, इनके आगे नहीं टिक पाएंगी Kia Seltos और MG Hector!

31 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
विज्ञापन
best electric scooters and electric bikes
Automobiles

Year Ender 2019: इस साल इन टॉप इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक्स और स्कूटर्स की हुई एंट्री, 160 किमी तक है रेंज!

31 दिसंबर 2019

Aston Martin Rapide S
Auto News

दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह: इस युवा बॉलीवुड कपल के पास हैं इतनी लग्जरी कारें

31 दिसंबर 2019

Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Hyundai Venue
Auto News

Year Ender 2019: इस साल लॉन्च हुईं ये 13 शानदार कारें, जिन्होंने लोगों के दिलों पर राज किया

31 दिसंबर 2019

Driving in Fog
Automobiles

सड़कों पर कोहरा है घना, जीरो विजिबिलिटी में ड्राइविंग के दौरान ये टिप्स करेंगे आपकी मदद

31 दिसंबर 2019

Global NCAP Rating India
Automobiles

खरीद रहे हैं हैचबैक, सेडान या SUV, तो जानें कितनी सुरक्षित है आपकी पसंदीदा कार, देखें लिस्ट

31 दिसंबर 2019

Electric car charging
Auto News

अब Electric गाड़ियों को लेकर नहीं सताएगी यह चिंता, देशभर में EESL लगाएगा चार्जिंग स्टेशन

30 दिसंबर 2019

2020 Maruti Ignis
Auto News

आ रहा है Maruti Ignis का नया अवतार, नए साल 2020 में होगा लॉन्च, तस्वीरें हुईं लीक

30 दिसंबर 2019

Okinawa PraisePro
Auto News

Okinawa ला रहा है नई Electric Bike, एक बार चार्ज करने पर चलेगी 150km, कीमत सबसे कम

30 दिसंबर 2019

Audi Q7
Auto News

इन प्रीमियम और बजट कारों पर मिल रहा 14 लाख रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, 31 दिसंबर है आखिरी दिन

30 दिसंबर 2019

automobile sector
Auto News

ऑटो सेक्टर ने 2020 से लगाईं आशाएं, 2019 को नहीं रखना चाहेगा याद

30 दिसंबर 2019

Tata Tigor
Auto News

Tata Motors की ये कार खरीदने पर SBI दे रहा है शानदार ऑफर्स, 31 दिसंबर है आखिरी तारीख

29 दिसंबर 2019

MG Hector Red Front
Auto News

MG Motor ला रही है MG Hector का एडवांस्ड वर्जन, इस 6 सीटर SUV में होंगे शानदार फीचर्स

29 दिसंबर 2019

Haima Automobile Guangzhou Auto Show
Automobiles

2020 में भारत आ रही है चीन की ये कार कंपनी, Kia Seltos और MG Hector होंगी चित्त!

28 दिसंबर 2019

Tesla CyberTruck
Automobiles

Tesla के 50 लाख के Cybertruck की बजाई 'बैंड', एक लाख रुपये में बना दिया नकली ट्रक!

28 दिसंबर 2019

mahindra XUV
mahindra XUV
Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Engine
Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Engine - फोटो : Social Media
Mahindra XUV300 front
Mahindra XUV300 front
Mahindra XUV300 TVC gaurav Gill
Mahindra XUV300 TVC gaurav Gill
Mahindra XUV300 Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Launch
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सीएए पर बोले भाजपा विधायक मदन दिलावर,सीएए का विरोध करने वाले देश के दुश्मन

राजस्थान भाजपा के विधायक मदन दिलावर के मुताबिक, सीएए के विरोध में जो लोग देश को जला रहे हैं और जो उनका समर्थन कर रहे हैं, वो देश के दुश्मन है।

31 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:23

वीरान पड़े इस देश को दी है सिर्फ 5 देशों ने मान्यता

31 दिसंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:05

महाराष्ट्र के मंत्रालय की बिल्डिंग के कमरा नंबर 602 का रहस्य, जहां बैठने को तैयार नहीं मंत्री

31 दिसंबर 2019

नया साल 4:24

1 जनवरी से होने जा रहे हैं ये बदलाव, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर

31 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:22

इस देश में मन रहा है सबसे पहले न्यू ईयर

31 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited