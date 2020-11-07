शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
गाड़ी मेरी साथी गाड़ी मेरी साथी
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Mahindra temporarily holds booking of soft top AX variant of Mahindra Thar

Mahindra ने रोकी Thar के सबसे सस्ते वेरिएंट की बुकिंग, वेटिंग पीरियड ने उड़ाए ग्राहकों के होश

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 07 Nov 2020 12:26 PM IST
Mahindra Thar 2020
1 of 5
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा की नई जेनरेशन वाली Thar की भारत में जबरदस्त मांग है। इसे अब तक 20,000 से भी ज्यादा बुकिंग मिल चुकी है। हालांकि, इसके बेस वेरिएंट को खरीदने की सोच रहे ग्राहकों के लिए एक निराश करने वाली खबर है। दरअसल कंपनी ने Mahindra Thar के सॉफ्ट-टॉप (AX) वेरिएंट की बुकिंग को कुछ समय के लिए रोक दिया है। बता दें कि यह Thar का सबसे सस्ता वेरिएंट है, जिसमें 6-सीटर का विकल्प मिलता है। AX वेरिएंट के पेट्रोल मॉडल की एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 9.8 लाख रुपये है। वहीं, इसके डीजल मॉडल की कीमत 10.85 लाख रुपये है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
automobiles auto news national mahindra thar गाड़ी मेरी साथी gaadi meri saathi
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Toyota Discount Offers
Auto News

Diwali Offer 2020: Toyota की इन 4 कारों पर मिल रही है 75000 रुपये तक की बंपर छूट, 4666 रुपये से EMI शुरू

6 नवंबर 2020

Cadilac The Beast
Auto News

The Beast: दुश्मनों के लिए चलती फिरती मौत है अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति की कार, तस्वीरों में पढ़ें खासियतें

5 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
सांकेतिक
Auto News

अक्तूबर महीने में ताबड़तोड़ हुई गाड़ियों की खरीदारी, पढ़ें इन 7 कार कंपनियों की बिक्री

5 नवंबर 2020

Mahindra Thar 2020
Auto News

नई Mahindra Thar ने मचाई सनसनी, एक महीने में 20000 ग्राहकों ने किया बुक, जानें कितना वेटिंग पीरियड

5 नवंबर 2020

अहोई अष्टमी पर माँ पार्वती से आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करने का आखिरी मौका, अभी बुक कीजिये यह कल्याणकारी पूजा !
Puja

अहोई अष्टमी पर माँ पार्वती से आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करने का आखिरी मौका, अभी बुक कीजिये यह कल्याणकारी पूजा !
सांकेतिक
Auto News

इन 10 कारों की इस त्योहार हो रही बंपर बिक्री, हाथों-हाथ खरीद रहे ग्राहक, आपकी पसंद कौन?

4 नवंबर 2020

Hyundai i20 2020 vs Maruti Baleno Vs Tata Altrzo Mileage comparison
Automobiles

क्या माइलेज में नई Hyundai i20 दे पाएगी Baleno, Altroz और Jazz को मात, जानिए...

3 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सांकेतिक
Auto News

दिवाली से पहले इन 5 धाकड़ बाइक्स पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट, 43000 रुपये तक की करें भारी बचत

3 नवंबर 2020

Nissan Magnite
Auto News

Nissan Magnite के फीचर्स का लॉन्च से पहले खुलासा, 4 वेरिएंट्स के साथ होगी लॉन्च, पढ़ें खासियतें

2 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat
Auto News

Dhanteras Offer 2020: मात्र 8580 रुपये में घर लाएं Bajaj Pulsar 125, मिलेगा 3000 रुपये का फ्लैट डिस्काउंट, पढ़ें ऑफर

2 नवंबर 2020

Bajaj Platina 110: Navratri Offer 2020
Auto News

Dhanteras Offer 2020: मात्र 7226 रुपये में घर लाएं Bajaj Platina 110, मिल रही है 2800 रुपये की फ्लैट छूट

1 नवंबर 2020

अहोई अष्टमी पर माँ पार्वती से आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करने का आखिरी मौका, अभी बुक कीजिये यह कल्याणकारी पूजा !
Puja

अहोई अष्टमी पर माँ पार्वती से आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करने का आखिरी मौका, अभी बुक कीजिये यह कल्याणकारी पूजा !
सांकेतिक
Auto News

हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट की आज से फिर शुरू हुई ऑनलाइन बुकिंग, 2 मिनट में जानें सभी नए नियम

1 नवंबर 2020

Car Accessories- Gaadi Meri Saathi
Automobiles

आपको स्मार्ट ड्राइवर बनाएंगी ये कार एसेसरीज, गाड़ी भी रहेगी सुरक्षित और वारंटी रहेगी बरकरार

1 नवंबर 2020

Number Plates
Auto News

हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट के खोने या चोरी होने पर अब दर्ज करानी होगी FIR, पढ़ें नए नियम

31 अक्टूबर 2020

Nissan Magnite top Features
Automobiles

अपकमिंग Nissan Magnite एसयूवी के ये खास फीचर आपको भी आएंगे पसंद, 10 लाख से कम दाम में होगी लॉन्च!

31 अक्टूबर 2020

Bugatti Bolide Track Only Hypercar
Auto News

आ गई 'बुलेट ट्रेन' से भी तेज दौड़ने वाली कार, केवल 20.16 सेकंड में पकड़ती है 500 kmph की रफ्तार: देखें तस्वीर

31 अक्टूबर 2020

अजीबो गरीब वायरल तस्वीरें
Auto News

घर की छत पर खड़ी की Scorpio, तो किसी ने खड़ा किया हवाई जहाज, देखें वायरल तस्वीरें

31 अक्टूबर 2020

Nissan Magnite
Auto News

Nissan Magnite की भारत में शुरू हुई प्री-बुकिंग, कंपनी के चेन्नई प्लांट में शुरू हुआ प्रोडक्शन

31 अक्टूबर 2020

Upcoming bikes and scooters in November 2020
Automobiles

नवंबर में लॉन्च होने जा रही हैं ये धांसू बाइक्स और स्कूटर, कीमत होगी एक लाख रुपये से शुरू

30 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

दिवाली से पहले इन 24 कारों पर हो रही डिस्काउंट की बारिश, 3.05 लाख रुपये तक की होगी भारी बचत

30 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

सावधान! कहीं ऑनलाइन तो नहीं खरीद रहे 'चोरी' की कार, ठगों से बचने के ये हैं 5 तरीके

30 अक्टूबर 2020

Toyota Discount Offers
Auto News

4666 रुपये की शुरुआती EMI पर खरीदें Toyota की कारें, दिवाली से पहले पाएं 65000 रुपये तक की भारी छूट

30 अक्टूबर 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Maruti Futuro E Concept
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki लाने जा रही है ये पांच कारें, Hyundai Creta और Kia Seltos को देगी टक्कर!

29 अक्टूबर 2020

Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Social Media
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X