Mahindra ने रोकी Thar के सबसे सस्ते वेरिएंट की बुकिंग, वेटिंग पीरियड ने उड़ाए ग्राहकों के होश

{"_id":"5fa641d98ebc3eefbc77f627","slug":"mahindra-temporarily-holds-booking-of-soft-top-ax-variant-of-mahindra-thar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Mahindra \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0940 Thar \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u0947\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0935\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : Social Media
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : Social Media