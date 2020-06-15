शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   mahindra scorpio next generation launch date mahindra xuv500 new model mahindra xuv500 new 2021 mahindra xuv 500 new generation mahindra scorpio 2021 model mahindra scorpio new generation interior mahindra upcoming cars 2021 mahindra cars 2021

आ रही है Mahindra XUV500 और Scorpio न्यू जेनरेशन मॉडल, मिलेगा ज्यादा पावरफुल इंजन, जानें फीचर्स और लॉन्चिंग डिटेल्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 15 Jun 2020 01:40 PM IST
Mahindra Scorpio Stinger Convertible Concept
1 of 6
Mahindra Scorpio Stinger Convertible Concept - फोटो : For Representation Only
कंपनी के तिमाही परिणामों की घोषणा के समय, घरेलू वाहन निर्माता Mahindra & Mahindra (महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा) ने खुलासा किया है कि वह अगले वित्त वर्ष 2021-22 में दो नए SUV (स्पोर्ट्स यूटिलिटी व्हीकल) लॉन्च करेगी। इन एसयूवी का कोडनेम - W601 और Z101 है। आने वाले मॉडल महिंद्रा XUV500 और स्कॉर्पियो एसयूवी के न्यू जेनरेशन मॉडल होंगे। इससे पहले कंपनी ने इन दोनों एसयूवी को इस वर्ष की दूसरी छमाही में सड़कों पर उतारने की योजना बनाई थी। दरअसल, कंपनी ने ऑल-न्यू महिंद्रा थार के लॉन्च को भी अक्टूबर, 2020 तक के लिए टाल दिया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
'सफलताडॉटकॉम' NDA कैप्सूल कोर्स - आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है 1500 रुपये की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
mahindra cars mahindra mahindra xuv500 mahindra scorpio zindagi jaari hai
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Jawa Perak
Auto News

Jawa BS6 और Jawa Forty Two BS6 के स्पेशिफिकेशंस का खुलासा, जानें कितनी पावरफुल है यह बाइक

14 जून 2020

mahindra thar
Automobiles

2020 Mahindra Thar की लॉन्चिंग को लेकर कंपनी का बड़ा खुलासा, ‘जीप’ को भूल जाएंगे आप

13 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
रॉयल एनफील्ड क्लासिक 350
Auto News

Royal Enfield की बाइक खरीदें ऑनलाइन, घर पर आकर कर रही मोटरसाइकिल की सर्विस

12 जून 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Kia Sonet
Automobiles

बस कुछ ही दिनों का है इंतजार, जल्द ही ये छोटी सस्ती SUV भरेंगी सड़कों पर रफ्तार!

13 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki ने लॉन्च किया अपनी लोकप्रिय कार Celerio BS6 का CNG मॉडल, जानें कीमत और डिटेल्स

12 जून 2020

Mahindra cars
Auto News

Mahindra की कार खरीदने का शानदार मौका, कंपनी लाई 'अभी खरीदो और 2021 में पैसे दो' स्कीम

12 जून 2020

कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
विज्ञापन
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus
Auto News

MG Hector Plus SUV भारत में अगले महीने हो रही है लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म, जानें इसकी खूबियां

12 जून 2020

Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Auto News

Harley-Davidson ने अपनी धांसू बाइक Street Rod की कीमत घटाई, दे रही है 56,500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

12 जून 2020

Hyundai Center Side Airbag
Auto News

इस खास एयरबैग से सिर पर लगने वाली चोटों से 80 फीसदी तक होगा बचाव, ऐसे बचाती है कार सवार को

12 जून 2020

TVS Apache RTR 160
Auto News

TVS Apache RTR 160 और Apache RTR 180 हुईं महंगी, जानें नई कीमत

11 जून 2020

Tata Harrier SUV Discount
Auto News

Tata Motors लाई शानदार ऑफर, इन कारों पर दे रही 40 हजार रुपये तक के फायदे

11 जून 2020

MG Hector Front
Automobiles

मात्र 40 हजार रुपये चुका कर घर ले जाएं MG Hector, कंपनी लाई ये खास प्लान!

11 जून 2020

Ferrari Enzo
Auto News

20 करोड़ रुपये में बिकी Ferrari की यह कार, ऑनलाइन ऑक्शन में तोड़ दिए सारे रिकॉर्ड

11 जून 2020

BMW X6
Auto News

BMW X6 लक्जरी कूपे SUV भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, फीचर्स और डिटेल्स

11 जून 2020

Car Drive in Mask
Automobiles

कार में रखीं ये आठ चीजें आपको रखेंगी कोरोना से दूर, जरूरी सामान की लिस्ट में जल्दी करें शामिल!

11 जून 2020

Maruti car Showroom
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki की कारों पर 55,000 रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट, ऑफर कुछ ही दिनों के लिए

10 जून 2020

Maruti suzuki cuts production
Auto News

महामारी के बीच लॉकडाउन का असर: मई में मारुति के उत्पादन में 98 फीसदी की कटौती

10 जून 2020

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso पर मिल रहा है जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट, जून में खरीदने पर 48,000 रुपये तक का फायदा

9 जून 2020

Honda Activa
Auto News

Honda Activa, Dio, CD110 समेत इन गाड़ियों पर मिल रही है 20,000 रुपये की छूट, ये डीलरशिप बेच रही है ब्रांड न्यू BS4 वाहन

9 जून 2020

Car Driving Touch Points
Automobiles

अनलॉक-1 में ड्राइविंग करते समय रखें इन खास बातों का ख्याल, संक्रमण से रहेंगे सुरक्षित!

9 जून 2020

Mahindra Scorpio Stinger Convertible Concept
Mahindra Scorpio Stinger Convertible Concept - फोटो : For Representation Only
Mahindra XUV500 2019
Mahindra XUV500 2019 - फोटो : For Representation Only
Mahindra XUV500 Torque converter gearbox
Mahindra XUV500 Torque converter gearbox - फोटो : For Representation Only
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500 - फोटो : For Representation Only
Mahindra Scorpio concept
Mahindra Scorpio concept
Mahindra Scorpio BS6
Mahindra Scorpio BS6 - फोटो : For Representation Only
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited