महिंद्रा की कारों पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट, करें 3.06 लाख रुपये तक की बचत

Amar Sharma
ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अमर शर्मा
Updated Wed, 10 Feb 2021 03:19 PM IST
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : For Reference Only
देश में महिंद्रा की कुछ डीलरशिप फरवरी के महीने में नई कार खरीदने पर अपने उत्पाद रेंज में भारी छूट दे रहे हैं। ग्राहकों को ये फायदा नकद छूट, एक्सचेंज बोनस, कॉर्पोरेट डिस्काउंट और कॉम्प्लीमेंट्री एसेसरीज के रूप में ले सकते हैं। खास बात है कि बढ़ती लागत का हवाला देकर मारुति सुजुटी, टाटा मोटर्स, और ह्यूंदै समेत कई वाहन निर्माताओं ने नए साल से अपने कारों की कीमतें बढ़ा दी हैं, जिसमें महिंद्रा भी शामिल है। अब महिंद्रा ग्राहकों को लुभाने और बिक्री बढ़ाने के लिए अपनी कारों पर बंपर छूट दे रही है। यहां जानिए महिंद्रा अपने किन मॉडल्स पर कितनी छूट दे रही है। 
X