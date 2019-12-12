शहर चुनें

महिंद्रा की कार खरीदने का बेहतरीन मौका, 4 लाख रुपये तक का मिल रहा बंपर डिस्काउंट, सिर्फ दिसंबर तक

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 12 Dec 2019 01:43 PM IST
महिंद्रा डिस्काउंट ऑफर
महिंद्रा डिस्काउंट ऑफर - फोटो : Amar Ujala
अगर आप महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा की गाड़ियों के शौकीन हैं तो दिसंबर के महीने में कंपनी आपको कार खरीदने में जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट दे रही है। कंपनी "हैप्पीएस्ट दिसंबर ऑफर" के तहत अपनी कार पर 4 लाख रुपये तक की छूट दे रही है। कंपनी यह ऑफर अपनी लगभग सभी गाड़ियों पर दे रही है। सबसे कम छूट करीब 34,100 हजार रुपये है। 

कंपनी के इस ऑफर में जिन गाड़ियों में यह डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है उनमें Mahindra Alturas (महिंद्रा अल्टुरस), Marazzo (मराजो), XUV500, Mahindra Scorpio (स्कॉर्पियो), XUV300, बोलेर जैसे कई मॉडल शामिल हैं। 

ऑटो सेक्टर से जुड़े विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि दिसंबर का महीना सस्ती गाड़ियां खरीदने का सबसे मुफीद समय होता है। कंपनियां स्टॉक निकालने के लिए कारों पर भारी छूट देती हैं। इससे कार कंपनियों का पुरानी इनवेंटरी इसी साल खत्म हो जाएगा। 

ऐसे में महिंद्रा के सभी डीलर्स "हैप्पीएस्ट दिसंबर ऑफर" के तहत ये डिस्काउंट दे रहे हैं। बस जो गाड़ी आप पसंद कर रहे हैं वो मॉडल डीलर के पास उपलब्ध होना चाहिए। ध्यान देनेवाली बात यह है कि इस ऑफर के तहत सिर्फ 31 दिसंबर तक ही डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है। जानिए किस कार में मिल रहा है कितना डिस्काउंट। 
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
महिंद्रा डिस्काउंट ऑफर
महिंद्रा डिस्काउंट ऑफर - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Marazzo M8 Variant
Mahindra Marazzo M8 Variant
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
2019 Mahindra Scorpio
2019 Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
