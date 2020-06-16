शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   hyundai creta 2020 booking india hyundai creta 2020 sales figures 2020 hyundai creta hyundai motor india hyundai motors hyundai creta 2020 variants hyundai creta 2020 model hyundai creta 2020 features hyundai creta 2020 hyundai creta 2020 price

2020 Hyundai Creta ने पार किया 30,000 बुकिंग का आंकड़ा, ये वेरिएंट बनी 55 फीसदी ग्राहकों की पसंद

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 16 Jun 2020 04:15 PM IST
2020 Hyundai Creta auto expo
1 of 9
2020 Hyundai Creta auto expo - फोटो : For Refernce Only
2020 Hyundai Creta का जलवा कायम है। Hyundai Creta सेकंड जेनरेशन एसयूवी कार को 30,000 से ज्यादा बुकिंग मिली हैं। भारत में यह एसयूवी कार पहली बार मार्च में लॉन्च की गई थी। हालांकि इसके बाद के हफ्तों में देश में संक्रमण फैलने से रोकने के लिए लॉकडाउन लागू किया गया और इसका कारों की बिक्री पर गंभीर प्रभाव पड़ा। लेकिन, नई क्रेटा खरीदों को अपनी ओर आकर्षित करने में कामयाब रही। खासतौर पर ह्यूंदै के ऑनलाइन बिक्री प्लेटफॉर्म 'क्लिक टू बाय' के जरिए ग्राहकों ने इस एसयूवी में अपनी दिलचस्पी दिखाई। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
'सफलताडॉटकॉम' NDA कैप्सूल कोर्स - आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है 1500 रुपये की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
hyundai creta 2020 hyundai creta 2020 hyundai creta hyundai cars hyundai motors hyundai zindagi jaari hai
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Tata Altroz
Automobiles

Tata की इन गाड़ियों पर शानदार EMI ऑफर, मात्र 4,999 रुपये की किस्त पर मिल रही है यह दमदार कार

15 जून 2020

Maruti Alto 800
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Alto का जलवा बरकरार, लगातार 16वें साल भारत की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार

15 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
Jawa Perak
Auto News

Jawa BS6 और Jawa Forty Two BS6 के स्पेशिफिकेशंस का खुलासा, जानें कितनी पावरफुल है यह बाइक

14 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Tata Tiago JTP & Tigor JTP
Auto News

अब नहीं बनेंगी Tiago JTP और Tigor JTP कारें, दमदार इंजन के साथ दो साल पहले ही हुई थी लॉन्च

14 जून 2020

Most affordable hatchback cars
Auto News

जानें इन टॉप 5 हैचबैक कारों की कीमत, माइलेज और फीचर्स, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग से बढ़ेगी कारों की बिक्री

14 जून 2020

कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
विज्ञापन
mahindra thar
Automobiles

2020 Mahindra Thar की लॉन्चिंग को लेकर कंपनी का बड़ा खुलासा, ‘जीप’ को भूल जाएंगे आप

13 जून 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Kia Sonet
Automobiles

बस कुछ ही दिनों का है इंतजार, जल्द ही ये छोटी सस्ती SUV भरेंगी सड़कों पर रफ्तार!

13 जून 2020

रॉयल एनफील्ड क्लासिक 350
Auto News

Royal Enfield की बाइक खरीदें ऑनलाइन, घर पर आकर कर रही मोटरसाइकिल की सर्विस

12 जून 2020

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki ने लॉन्च किया अपनी लोकप्रिय कार Celerio BS6 का CNG मॉडल, जानें कीमत और डिटेल्स

12 जून 2020

Mahindra cars
Auto News

Mahindra की कार खरीदने का शानदार मौका, कंपनी लाई 'अभी खरीदो और 2021 में पैसे दो' स्कीम

12 जून 2020

Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus
Auto News

MG Hector Plus SUV भारत में अगले महीने हो रही है लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म, जानें इसकी खूबियां

12 जून 2020

Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Auto News

Harley-Davidson ने अपनी धांसू बाइक Street Rod की कीमत घटाई, दे रही है 56,500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

12 जून 2020

Hyundai Center Side Airbag
Auto News

इस खास एयरबैग से सिर पर लगने वाली चोटों से 80 फीसदी तक होगा बचाव, ऐसे बचाती है कार सवार को

12 जून 2020

TVS Apache RTR 160
Auto News

TVS Apache RTR 160 और Apache RTR 180 हुईं महंगी, जानें नई कीमत

11 जून 2020

Tata Harrier SUV Discount
Auto News

Tata Motors लाई शानदार ऑफर, इन कारों पर दे रही 40 हजार रुपये तक के फायदे

11 जून 2020

MG Hector Front
Automobiles

मात्र 40 हजार रुपये चुका कर घर ले जाएं MG Hector, कंपनी लाई ये खास प्लान!

11 जून 2020

Ferrari Enzo
Auto News

20 करोड़ रुपये में बिकी Ferrari की यह कार, ऑनलाइन ऑक्शन में तोड़ दिए सारे रिकॉर्ड

11 जून 2020

BMW X6
Auto News

BMW X6 लक्जरी कूपे SUV भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, फीचर्स और डिटेल्स

11 जून 2020

Car Drive in Mask
Automobiles

कार में रखीं ये आठ चीजें आपको रखेंगी कोरोना से दूर, जरूरी सामान की लिस्ट में जल्दी करें शामिल!

11 जून 2020

2020 Hyundai Creta auto expo
2020 Hyundai Creta auto expo - फोटो : For Refernce Only
Hyundai Creta 2020 in Auto Expo
Hyundai Creta 2020 in Auto Expo - फोटो : PTI
2020 Hyundai Creta
2020 Hyundai Creta - फोटो : social media
2020 Hyundai Creta
2020 Hyundai Creta - फोटो : PTI
Hyundai Creta 2020
Hyundai Creta 2020 - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Amar Ujala
2020 hyundai Creta
2020 hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai CRETA Infotainment
Hyundai CRETA Infotainment - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai India
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited