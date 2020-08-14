शहर चुनें
City से लेकर Civic तक... Honda की कार पर 2.5 लाख रुपये तक की जबरदस्त छूट

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 14 Aug 2020 07:26 PM IST
Honda City
Honda City - फोटो : Team-BHP (For Reference Only)
Honda (होंडा) के लिए जुलाई 2020 का महीना एक व्यस्त महीना था। क्योंकि यह महीना WR-V facelift (डब्ल्यूआर-वी फेसलिफ्ट), BS6 Civic diesel (बीएस 6 सिविक डीजल) और सबसे बड़ी पेशकश पांचवीं-पीढ़ी की City (सिटी) की लॉन्च का गवाह बना। चूंकि ये नए लॉन्च किए गए मॉडल हैं, उन्हें अगस्त में ऑफर सूची से बाहर रखा गया है। अगस्त के महीने में नई कार खरीदने पर कंपनी अपने लाइन-अप में चुनिंदा मॉडलों पर ज्यादा फायदे लाभ दे रही है। इस ऑफर में भारी नकद छूट, एक्सचेंज बेनिफिट्स और अन्य स्पेशल पैकेज शामिल हैं। मॉडल और वेरिएंट के आधार पर 2.5 लाख रुपये तक के कुल बेनिफिट्स ऑफर किए जा रहे हैं। ग्राहक और संभावित खरीदार ब्रांड के ऑनलाइन बिक्री प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए अपनी पसंदीदा मॉडल को बुक करने पर स्पेशल ऑफर का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। यदि आप 31 अगस्त को या उससे पहले होंडा की किसी कार को खरीदते हैं, तो आप कितने की बचत कर सकते हैं, यहां जानिए डिटेल्स।
Honda City
Honda City - फोटो : Team-BHP (For Reference Only)
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda City 2020
Honda City 2020 - फोटो : Honda
Honda City 2020
Honda City 2020 - फोटो : Honda
Honda City 2020
Honda City 2020 - फोटो : Honda
New 2020 Honda City
New 2020 Honda City - फोटो : Honda (For Reference Only)
Honda Civic BS6
Honda Civic BS6 - फोटो : Honda
Honda Civic
Honda Civic - फोटो : For Reference Only
