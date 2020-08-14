City से लेकर Civic तक... Honda की कार पर 2.5 लाख रुपये तक की जबरदस्त छूट

- फोटो : Team-BHP (For Reference Only)

Honda City - फोटो : Team-BHP (For Reference Only)

- फोटो : For Reference Only

Honda Amaze - फोटो : For Reference Only

- फोटो : For Reference Only

Honda Amaze - फोटो : For Reference Only

{"_id":"5f3697f38ebc3e3cda7341df","slug":"honda-car-offers-august-2020-honda-car-discount-offer-honda-city-car-offers-honda-amaze-offers-honda-civic-2020-bs6-diesel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"City \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 Civic \u0924\u0915... Honda \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 2.5 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u091b\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}