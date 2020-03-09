कोरोनावायरस से पीड़ित होने पर Uber और अन्य डिलीवरी कंपनियां अपने ड्राइवरों को देंगी मुआवजा

{"_id":"5e6611a28ebc3eebc218bd35","slug":"coronavirus-covid-19-virus-cab-aggregators-in-world-uber-delivery-services-to-compensate-drivers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 Uber \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Uber cab
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e6611a28ebc3eebc218bd35","slug":"coronavirus-covid-19-virus-cab-aggregators-in-world-uber-delivery-services-to-compensate-drivers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 Uber \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay
{"_id":"5e6611a28ebc3eebc218bd35","slug":"coronavirus-covid-19-virus-cab-aggregators-in-world-uber-delivery-services-to-compensate-drivers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 Uber \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
रिसर्च में लगे वैज्ञानिक
- फोटो : Shenzhen Third Hospital/WeChat
{"_id":"5e6611a28ebc3eebc218bd35","slug":"coronavirus-covid-19-virus-cab-aggregators-in-world-uber-delivery-services-to-compensate-drivers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 Uber \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Uber Bike Taxis
- फोटो : Twitter