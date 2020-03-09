शहर चुनें

कोरोनावायरस से पीड़ित होने पर Uber और अन्य डिलीवरी कंपनियां अपने ड्राइवरों को देंगी मुआवजा

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 03:21 PM IST
Uber cab
Uber cab - फोटो : Social Media
टैक्सी सर्विस और फूड डिलीवरी कंपनियां एप आधारित कैब सर्विस कंपनी Uber (उबर) की राह पर चल रही हैं। उबर ने एलान किया है कि कोरोनोवायरस से पीड़ित होने पर वह अपने ड्राइवरों को मुआवजा देगी। उबर ने शनिवार को घोषणा की थी कि जो ड्राइवरों ऐसे कागजात दिखे हैं कि वे COVID-19/कोरोनावायरस से पीड़ित हैं या उन्हें स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों द्वारा पृथक वार्ड में रखा गया है, उन्हें "14 दिनों तक की अवधि तक के लिए मुआवजा मिलेगा।" 
