कोरोना काल में करो भारी बचत, घर लाओ शानदार माइलेज वाली ये सस्ती CNG कारें

{"_id":"5efb5b368ebc3e42c50a7a55","slug":"best-cng-cars-in-india-know-about-the-list-of-cars-with-good-mileage-on-cng-from-maruti-suzuki-s-presso-to-hyundai-santro-to-maruti-wagon-r-to-hyundai-grand-i10-nios","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924, \u0918\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0913 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 CNG \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
- फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
{"_id":"5efb5b368ebc3e42c50a7a55","slug":"best-cng-cars-in-india-know-about-the-list-of-cars-with-good-mileage-on-cng-from-maruti-suzuki-s-presso-to-hyundai-santro-to-maruti-wagon-r-to-hyundai-grand-i10-nios","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924, \u0918\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0913 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 CNG \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai Santro
- फोटो : Hyundai India
{"_id":"5efb5b368ebc3e42c50a7a55","slug":"best-cng-cars-in-india-know-about-the-list-of-cars-with-good-mileage-on-cng-from-maruti-suzuki-s-presso-to-hyundai-santro-to-maruti-wagon-r-to-hyundai-grand-i10-nios","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924, \u0918\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0913 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 CNG \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Maruti Suzuki WagonR BS6 S-CNG
- फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
{"_id":"5efb5b368ebc3e42c50a7a55","slug":"best-cng-cars-in-india-know-about-the-list-of-cars-with-good-mileage-on-cng-from-maruti-suzuki-s-presso-to-hyundai-santro-to-maruti-wagon-r-to-hyundai-grand-i10-nios","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924, \u0918\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0913 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 CNG \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
- फोटो : Hyundai