शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   best budget bikes in india top budget bikes in india best budget motorbikes in india best cheap motorcycle in india best budget motorcycle india Bajaj Platina 100 Hero HF Deluxe Bajaj CT 100 TVS Sport

ये हैं टॉप बजट बाइक्स जो देती हैं शानदार परफॉर्मेंस, कीमत 50 हजार रुपये से कम

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 24 May 2020 07:28 PM IST
Bajaj CT 100, TVS Sport, Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S
1 of 5
Bajaj CT 100, TVS Sport, Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S - फोटो : Amar Ujala
देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन का चौथा चरण जारी है। दुनियाभर में फैली महामारी को फैलने से रोकने के लिए लॉकडाउन लागू करना पड़ा। हालांकि अब लॉकडाउन के नियमों में सीमित छूट दी जा रही है और वाहनों के लिए अलग-अलग जोन के हिसाब से दिशानिर्देश जारी किए जा रहे हैं। लेकिन लॉकडाउन खत्म होने जाने के बाद लोगों के आवाजाही के तरीकों में बदलाव देखा जा सकता है। स्वच्छता और सैनेटाइजेशन की दृष्टि से भी यह काफी महत्वपूर्ण होने वाला है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक ऑटो उद्योग के जानकारों की राय में लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद छोटी कारों के साथ-साथ टूव्हीलर्स और बाइक की बिक्री में तेजी आ सकती है। इसकी वजह लोगों का पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट के बजाए निजी गाड़ियों के इस्तेमाल को अहमियत देना होगा। पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट में भीड़-भाड़ की वजह है और लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग (सामाजिक दूरी) बनाए रखने के लिए इनमें सफर करने से कतरा सकते हैं। ऐसे समय में अगर आप एक नई मोटरसाइकिल खरीदने के बारे में सोच रहे हैं तो हम आपको बता रहें हैं टॉप बजट बाइक्स के बारे में। इन मोटरसाइकिल को लोग पसंद करते रहे हैं और ये खरीदारों की अलग-अलग जरूरतों को पूरी करती हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
डॉक्टर व इंजीनियरिंग के अलावा ये कोर्स भी बनता जा रहा युवाओं की पहली पसंद
Click Here
विज्ञापन
best budget bikes top budget bikes bajaj platina 100 hero hf deluxe bajaj ct 100 tvs sport zindagi jaari hai
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Porsche
Automobiles

विराट कोहली के भाई ने खरीदी Porsche Panamera Turbo स्पोर्ट्स कार, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

24 मई 2020

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Auto News

Maruti S-Presso के CNG मॉडल का उत्पादन शुरू, जल्द होगी लॉन्च

24 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
CLAT 2020: एक जुलाई तक आवेदन का मौका, तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला
Safalta

CLAT 2020: एक जुलाई तक आवेदन का मौका, तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला
Ford Endeavour Facelift
Auto News

इस शानदार SUV को खरीदने का अभी है सही मौका, जल्द 70,000 तक बढ़ने वाली है कीमत

24 मई 2020

Royal enfield moving dealership
Automobiles

Royal enfield ने खोला चलता फिरता दो मंजिला डीलरशिप, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

24 मई 2020

Tata Harrier BS6
Auto News

ये हैं भारत की टॉप 10 SUV कार, मिलता है शानदार माइलेज

23 मई 2020

Plane emergency landing
Automobiles

चलती सड़क पर कारों के बीच प्लेन ने की इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग, सन्न रह गए लोग

23 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Ford Ecosport S
Automobiles

Ford EcoSport SUV में आई ये बड़ी खराबी, कंपनी ने वापस बुलाई गाड़ियां

23 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Automobiles

लॉन्च होने जा रही हैं ये दमदार बाइक्स TVS Zeppelin से Royal Enfield Meteor 350 तक

23 मई 2020

CLAT 2020: एक जुलाई तक आवेदन का मौका, तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला
Safalta

CLAT 2020: एक जुलाई तक आवेदन का मौका, तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला
विज्ञापन
Hyundai Venue
Auto News

Hyundai Venue का यह वेरिएंट हुआ सुपरहिट, चार में से तीन खरीदारों की बना पहली पसंद

23 मई 2020

Maruti car Showroom
Automobiles

वाहन की Ex-Showroom और On-Road कीमत में क्या है अंतर, समझने के लिए पढ़ें ये खबर

23 मई 2020

bikes
Automobiles

इन टॉप-5 बाइक्स पर फिदा होते हैं भारतीय, हैं देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली मोटरसाइकिल्स

22 मई 2020

2019 New Maruti suzuki Baleno Facelift
Auto News

Suzuki Baleno अपने ही गढ़ में होगी बंद, जानें क्या है वजह

22 मई 2020

maruti suzuki swift
Auto News

जल्द आ रहा है Maruti Suzuki Swift का अपडेटेड मॉडल, जानें फीचर्स और डिटेल्स

22 मई 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Kia Sonet
Auto News

इस साल लॉन्च होने वाली हैं ये टॉप चार SUV, बाजार में मचाएंगी धमाल

22 मई 2020

Volkswagen Tiguan
Automobiles

कॉम्पैक्ट सेगमेंट में सबसे दमदार SUV होगी Volkswagen Taigun, देगी Hyundai Creta और Kia Seltos को टक्कर

22 मई 2020

TVS Victor
Automobiles

BS6 इंजन के साथ जल्द आएगी TVS Victor बाइक, जानिए क्या होंगे बदलाव

22 मई 2020

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Automobiles

BS6 इंजन के साथ Maruti S-Cross जून में हो सकती है लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स के बारे में

22 मई 2020

Skoda
Automobiles

26 मई को Skoda लॉन्च करेगी ये तीन दमदार कारें, जानिए इनकी कीमत और फीचर्स के बारे में

21 मई 2020

2020 Hyundai Creta
Automobiles

नई 2020 Hyundai Creta को रीलॉन्च करने की तैयारी, वजह कर देगी हैरान!

21 मई 2020

Royal Enfield Himalayan 2020
Auto News

Royal Enfield की इन तीन बाइक्स में आई ये बड़ी खराबी, जानें क्या है दिक्कत

21 मई 2020

BMW F 900 XR
Automobiles

BMW ने लॉन्च किए दो धांसू बाइक, जानें कीमत और डिटेल्स

21 मई 2020

jawa bikes
Automobiles

Jawa बाइक्स की घर पर ही ले सकेंगे टेस्ट राइड, मिलेगी होम डिलीवरी की सुविधा

21 मई 2020

Bajaj CT 100, TVS Sport, Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S
Bajaj CT 100, TVS Sport, Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Bajaj platina 110
Bajaj platina 110
Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S
Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100 - फोटो : Bajaj Auto
TVS Sport
TVS Sport - फोटो : TVS
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited