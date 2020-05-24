ये हैं टॉप बजट बाइक्स जो देती हैं शानदार परफॉर्मेंस, कीमत 50 हजार रुपये से कम

{"_id":"5eca7da08ebc3e909943b1d8","slug":"best-budget-bikes-in-india-top-budget-bikes-in-india-best-budget-motorbikes-in-india-best-cheap-motorcycle-in-india-best-budget-motorcycle-india-bajaj-platina-100-hero-hf-deluxe-bajaj-ct-100-tvs-sport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u091c\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902\u0938, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Bajaj CT 100, TVS Sport, Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5eca7da08ebc3e909943b1d8","slug":"best-budget-bikes-in-india-top-budget-bikes-in-india-best-budget-motorbikes-in-india-best-cheap-motorcycle-in-india-best-budget-motorcycle-india-bajaj-platina-100-hero-hf-deluxe-bajaj-ct-100-tvs-sport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u091c\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902\u0938, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero HF Deluxe IBS I3S
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5eca7da08ebc3e909943b1d8","slug":"best-budget-bikes-in-india-top-budget-bikes-in-india-best-budget-motorbikes-in-india-best-cheap-motorcycle-in-india-best-budget-motorcycle-india-bajaj-platina-100-hero-hf-deluxe-bajaj-ct-100-tvs-sport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u091c\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902\u0938, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Bajaj CT 100
- फोटो : Bajaj Auto