उत्तर प्रदेश में हो रही है गाड़ियों की बंपर खरीदारी, टॉप-10 लिस्ट में देखें अपना राज्य

{"_id":"5f325fa31a1d3f6bd208fe22","slug":"according-to-the-fada-report-uttar-pradesh-has-the-highest-sales-of-vehicles-in-july-in-the-top-10-states-of-the-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091f\u0949\u092a-10 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : Tata Motors
{"_id":"5f325fa31a1d3f6bd208fe22","slug":"according-to-the-fada-report-uttar-pradesh-has-the-highest-sales-of-vehicles-in-july-in-the-top-10-states-of-the-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091f\u0949\u092a-10 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Bike Manufacturing Plant
- फोटो : PTI