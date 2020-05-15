शहर चुनें

After Honda, Hero, Yamaha and Bajaj, Royal Enfield has now increased the price of bikes know new price

Honda, Hero, Yamaha और Bajaj के बाद अब Royal Enfield ने बढ़ाए बाइक्स के दाम, जानिए नई कीमत

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 15 May 2020 10:56 PM IST
Royal Enfield
1 of 5
Royal Enfield - फोटो : फोटो सोर्स @ Mad Biker यूट्यूब
ऑटो कंपनियां अपने टू व्हीलर वाहनों के दामों में बढ़ोतरी कर रही है। हाल ही में  Honda, Hero, Yamaha और Bajaj ने अपने वाहनों के दाम बढ़ाए हैं। वहीं इसी क्रम में अब Royal Enfield ने अपनी मोटरसाइकिल Himalayan और Royal Enfield Bullet 350 की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी की है। कंपनी ने Himalayan मोटरसाइकिल पर 2,754 रुपये बढ़ाए हैं। जबकि Bullet 350 सीरीज की कीमतों में 2,755 रुपये तक की बढ़ोतरी की है। 
