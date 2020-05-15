Honda, Hero, Yamaha और Bajaj के बाद अब Royal Enfield ने बढ़ाए बाइक्स के दाम, जानिए नई कीमत

{"_id":"5ebed0c90afb9a33b3098dfa","slug":"after-honda-hero-yamaha-and-bajaj-royal-enfield-has-now-increased-the-price-of-bikes-know-new-price","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda, Hero, Yamaha \u0914\u0930 Bajaj \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c Royal Enfield \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u090f \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Royal Enfield
- फोटो : फोटो सोर्स @ Mad Biker यूट्यूब
{"_id":"5ebed0c90afb9a33b3098dfa","slug":"after-honda-hero-yamaha-and-bajaj-royal-enfield-has-now-increased-the-price-of-bikes-know-new-price","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda, Hero, Yamaha \u0914\u0930 Bajaj \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c Royal Enfield \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u090f \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Royal Enfield
- फोटो : Amar Ujala