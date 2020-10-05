शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   2020 hyundai creta new model hyundai creta 2020 base model price hyundai creta 2020 all model price hyundai motor india hyundai motors

2020 Hyundai Creta की सस्ती नई एंट्री-लेवल वेरिएंट हुई पेश, बाकी ट्रिम की कीमतों में बदलाव

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 05 Oct 2020 04:31 PM IST
2020 Hyundai Creta
1 of 5
2020 Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai India (ह्यूंदै इंडिया) ने इस साल की शुरुआत में, मार्च 2020 में, भारत में अपनी लोकप्रिय एसयूवी क्रेटा का सेकंड जेनरेशन मॉडल लॉन्च किया था। यह एसयूवी पहले ही अपने सेगमेंट में सभी प्रतिद्वंद्वियों को पछाड़ते हुए और यहां तक कि अपनी कंपनी के स्वामित्व वाली कंपनी की Kia Seltos (किआ सेल्टोस) को पछाड़कर सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार बन गई है। ह्यूंदै ने नई क्रेटा की कीमत बहुत प्रतिस्पर्धात्मक रखा, जिससे इसने बहुत से ग्राहकों को अपनी ओर आकर्षित किया। अब, दक्षिण कोरियाई कार निर्माता ने इसकी कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी की है। लेकिन इसके साथ कंपनी ने अपने लाइनअप में एक नए एंट्री-लेवल वेरिएंट को शामिल किया है, जिसकी कीमत पहले से भी कम रखी गई है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack NEET 2021: इन 10 टिप्स की मदद से बायोलॉजी सेक्शन को बनाएं आसान
Click Here
विज्ञापन
automobiles national hyundai creta 2020 hyundai creta hyundai creta 2020 hyundai motors hyundai motor india
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Amendments in CENTRAL MOTOR VEHICLES RULES, 1989
Auto News

इस महीने से बदल चुके हैं ट्रैफिक कानूनों से जुड़े ये नियम, अच्छे से पढ़ लें, नहीं तो रद्द हो जाएगा लाइसेंस

5 अक्टूबर 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Auto News

त्यौहारी सीजन में मारुति की सौगात, इन कारों पर की डिस्काउंट की बरसात

5 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Car Break Fail Tips
Automobiles

अगर ड्राइव करते समय अचानक हो जाएं ब्रेक फेल, तो कैसे कुछ ही सेकंड्स में रोकें अपनी कार

5 अक्टूबर 2020

Army Jeep
Automobiles

सैन्य वाहनों की नंबर प्लेट दूसरे वाहनों से क्यों होती है अलग, आप भी चुटकियों में पढ़ सकेंगे

3 अक्टूबर 2020

वैवाहिक परेशानियों से छुटकारा प्राप्त करने हेतु कराएं श्री कृष्ण का सामूहिक पूजन
astrology

वैवाहिक परेशानियों से छुटकारा प्राप्त करने हेतु कराएं श्री कृष्ण का सामूहिक पूजन
Maruti Suzuki Alto और Maruti Suzuki Swift
Auto News

लॉकडाउन के बाद इन दो कारों ने मचाया भारत में तहलका, आप किसे खरीदेंगे?

4 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

PM Narendra Modi's Air India One VVIP Aircraft
Auto News

दुश्मनों में मची खलबली, भारत पहुंचा PM Modi का Air India One: तस्वीरों में देखें विमान

3 अक्टूबर 2020

Best Selling Cars
Auto News

ये हैं देश की 10 सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारें, सितंबर महीने में हुई बंपर खरीदारी

2 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
Mahindra Thar 2020
Auto News

नई Mahindra Thar भारत में 9.80 लाख की शुरुआती कीमत में हुई लॉन्च, दिए गए हैं जबरदस्त फीचर्स

2 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

गाड़ी में हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट लगवाना आखिर क्यों है जरूरी? पढ़ें, आंखें खुल जाएंगी

2 अक्टूबर 2020

वैवाहिक परेशानियों से छुटकारा प्राप्त करने हेतु कराएं श्री कृष्ण का सामूहिक पूजन
astrology

वैवाहिक परेशानियों से छुटकारा प्राप्त करने हेतु कराएं श्री कृष्ण का सामूहिक पूजन
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon और BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150
Auto News

बुरी खबर! महंगी हो गई Bajaj Pulsar सीरीज की मोटरसाइकिलें, कंपनी ने फिर बढ़ाई कीमतें

2 अक्टूबर 2020

Honda H’ness CB350
Automobiles

फीचर्स के मामले में दमदार है नई Honda H’ness CB350, Royal Enfield 350 भी है इसके आगे फेल!

1 अक्टूबर 2020

Desi superbikes
Automobiles

एक लाख रुपये तक की कीमत में आ जाती हैं ये देसी ‘सुपर बाइक्स’, चुटकियों में पकड़ती हैं रफ्तार

1 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

अब सड़क किनारे नहीं होगी गाड़ियों की चेकिंग, आज से बदल रहा है नियम

1 अक्टूबर 2020

Mahindra Thar 2020
Auto News

1.1 करोड़ रुपये में बिकी Mahindra Thar की पहली कार, 5400 लोगों ने नीलामी में लगाई थी बोली

30 सितंबर 2020

High Seurity Registration Plate (HSRP) and Colour Coded Fuel Sticker
Auto News

क्या अब लोगों के घर तक होगी नंबर प्लेट और कलर कोडेड स्टिकर की होम डिलीवरी? पढ़ें जवाब

30 सितंबर 2020

Honda highness CB350, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli imperial 400 and Jawa classic
Automobiles

पढ़ें Honda CB350, Benelli imperial 400 और Jawa बाइक्स के फीचर्स और कीमतों का कंपैरिजन

30 सितंबर 2020

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350
Auto News

Honda H'Ness CB 350 या Royal Enfield Classic 350: कौन है भारत की सड़कों पर सबसे धाकड़ बाइक, पढ़ें कंपैरिजन

30 सितंबर 2020

Tata Altroz
Auto News

Tata Altroz ने मचाया भारत में तहलका, नौ महीनों में कंपनी ने बनाए 25000 यूनिट्स

29 सितंबर 2020

Car Discount
Automobiles

इन छोटी कारों पर अभी तक का सबसे बड़ा ऑफर, मिल रही 55 हजार रुपये तक की छूट

29 सितंबर 2020

Kia Sonet Vs Toyota Urban Cruiser
Automobiles

Kia Sonet Vs Toyota Urban Cruiser: दोनों में है जबरदस्त टक्कर, खरीदने से पहले पढ़ें कंपैरिजन

29 सितंबर 2020

BAIC BJ40
Auto News

चीन ने 'चोरी की कार' पाकिस्तान में की लॉन्च, बनाई इस 'भारतीय' गाड़ी की नकल

28 सितंबर 2020

2020 Hyundai Creta
2020 Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai
2020 Hyundai Creta
2020 Hyundai Creta - फोटो : PTI
2020 Hyundai Creta
2020 Hyundai Creta - फोटो : For Refernce Only
2020 Hyundai Creta
2020 Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai
2020 Hyundai Creta
2020 Hyundai Creta - फोटो : For Refernce Only
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited