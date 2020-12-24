घर में इन पौधो को लगाने से चमकता है आपका भाग्य, आती है सुख-समृद्धि

{"_id":"5fe45f8e8ebc3e3b590a13e5","slug":"according-to-vastu-these-plants-should-be-planted-in-the-house-for-happiness-prosperity-and-good-fortune","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u094c\u0927\u094b \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f, \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0941\u0916-\u0938\u092e\u0943\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
तुलसी का पौधा (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)