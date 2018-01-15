Download App
मंगल का वृश्चिक राशि में परिवर्तन, 17 जनवरी से 7 मार्च तक इन 8 राशियों के लिए रहेगा शुभ

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 02:30 PM IST
mars transit in scorpio from 17 january 2017 and impact of all zodiac sign
1 of 13
17 जनवरी को मंगल अपनी राशि बदल रहे हैं । मंगल ग्रह तुला राशि से बदल कर अब वृश्चिक राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं। मंगल वृश्चिक राशि में 7 मार्च 2018 तक रहेगा। मंगल का यह राशि परिवर्तन किन राशि वालों के लिए शुभ रहेगा और किसके लिए अशुभ आइए जानते हैं।
mars transit mars planet

