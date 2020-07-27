शहर चुनें
Horoscope Today, 28 July 2020: सावन के आखिरी मंगलवार को बरसेगी इन चार राशि वालों पर हनुमत कृपा

आचार्य मानस शर्मा, Updated Mon, 27 Jul 2020 05:11 PM IST
दैनिक राशिफल
दैनिक राशिफल - फोटो : Rohit Jha
Today Horoscope in Hindi, July 28, 2020                   
  • दैनिक राशिफल चंद्र ग्रह की गणना पर आधारित है। राशिफल निकालते समय पंचांग की गणना और सटीक खगोलीय विश्लेषण किया जाता है। हमारे इस दैनिक राशिफल में सभी 12 राशियों का भविष्यफल बताया जाता है। इस राशिफल को पढ़कर आप अपनी दैनिक योजनाओं को सफल बनाने में कामयाब रहेंगे। आज का राशिफल में आपके लिए नौकरी, व्यापार, लेन-देन, परिवार और मित्रों के साथ संबंध, सेहत और दिन भर में होने वाली शुभ-अशुभ घटनाओं का भविष्यफल होता है।
july 28 horoscope 2020 आज का राशिफल दैनिक राशिफल horoscope today

जन्म कुंडली

दैनिक राशिफल
दैनिक राशिफल - फोटो : Rohit Jha
