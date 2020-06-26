शहर चुनें
27 जून राशिफल: शनिवार का दिन पांच राशि वालों के लिए है भारी, रहना होगा सावधान

आचार्य मानस शर्मा, Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 05:52 PM IST
दैनिक राशिफल
दैनिक राशिफल - फोटो : Rohit Jha
Today Horoscope in Hindi, June 27, 2020 
  • दैनिक राशिफल चंद्र ग्रह की गणना पर आधारित है। आज का राशिफल निकालते समय पंचांग की गणना और सटीक खगोलीय विश्लेषण किया जाता है। हमारे इस दैनिक राशिफल में सभी 12 राशियों का भविष्यफल बताया जाता है। इस राशिफल को पढ़कर आप अपनी दैनिक योजनाओं को सफल बनाने में कामयाब रहेंगे। आज का राशिफल में आपके लिए नौकरी, व्यापार, लेन-देन, परिवार और मित्रों के साथ संबंध, सेहत और दिन भर में होने वाली शुभ-अशुभ घटनाओं का भविष्यफल होता है।
दैनिक राशिफल
दैनिक राशिफल - फोटो : Rohit Jha
मेष दैनिक राशिफल
मेष दैनिक राशिफल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वृष दैनिक राशिफल
वृष दैनिक राशिफल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मिथुन दैनिक राशिफल
मिथुन दैनिक राशिफल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कर्क दैनिक राशिफल
कर्क दैनिक राशिफल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिंह दैनिक राशिफल
सिंह दैनिक राशिफल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्या दैनिक राशिफल 
कन्या दैनिक राशिफल  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तुला दैनिक राशिफल
तुला दैनिक राशिफल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वृश्चिक दैनिक राशिफल
वृश्चिक दैनिक राशिफल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धनु दैनिक राशिफल 
धनु दैनिक राशिफल  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मकर दैनिक राशिफल 
मकर दैनिक राशिफल  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुंभ दैनिक राशिफल
कुंभ दैनिक राशिफल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मीन दैनिक राशिफल 
मीन दैनिक राशिफल  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
