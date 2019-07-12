13 जुलाई राशिफल :जानें शनि की कृपा से किन राशियों का चमकेगा भाग्य

{"_id":"5d2829ef8ebc3e6cd05aae71","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-13-july-2019-daily-horoscope-13th-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 :\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0928\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
Rashifal
- फोटो : Rohit Jha