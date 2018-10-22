बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
22 अक्टूबर राशिफल: आज इन 5 राशियों पर बरसेगा पैसा और प्यार, जानें बाकी क्यों करने से बचें तकरार
ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Oct 2018 09:02 AM IST
शुक्रवार, 21 अक्टूबर 2018 के दिन सभी राशियों का राशिफल जानने के लिए आगे की स्लाइड क्लिक करें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5bcd43e7bdec226948700fda","slug":"22-october-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-22nd-day-of-october-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"22 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.