मध्यप्रदेश: होशंगाबाद में स्कूल बस पलटी, पांच बच्चे घायल

Madhya Pradesh: Five children have been injured after a school bus overturned in Hoshangabad. Injured have been admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/7Xqu277vif— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019
18 अक्टूबर 2019