school bus overturned in Hoshangabad, which injured children and they are admitted in school

मध्यप्रदेश: होशंगाबाद में स्कूल बस पलटी, पांच बच्चे घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, होशंगाबाद Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 09:48 AM IST
होशंगाबाद में स्कूल बस पलट गई है
होशंगाबाद में स्कूल बस पलट गई है - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश के होशंगाबाद जिले में एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया है। यहां एक स्कूल बस पलट गई है। जिसके कारण पांच बच्चे घायल हो गए। घायल बच्चों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। घटना को लेकर ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
school bus overturned school children hospitalised
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

