बताया जा रहा है कि एक यात्री बस मोहनपुर से सबंग जा रही थी। बस बेकाबू हो गई और खाई में जा गिरी। जैसे ही बस खाई में गिरी तो चीख पुकार मच गई। आनन फानन में लोगों को निकाला गया। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।
West Midnapore: Seven killed, 22 critically injured after a bus turned turtle on NH 60 in Kharagpur's Satkui pic.twitter.com/V1Yqm4S8VN— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018
अयोध्या में राम मंदिर बनाए जाने का समर्थन करने वाली माजिदपुरा की इकरा के घर में सोमवार रात कट्टरपंथियों ने पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगा दी।
17 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.