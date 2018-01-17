Download App
पश्चिम बंगाल में दर्दनाक हादसा, बस पलटने से 7 लोगों की मौत और 22 घायल

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 07:23 PM IST
Seven killed, 22 critically injured in road accident in West Bengal
सड़क हादसा - फोटो : ani
पश्चिम बंगाल में दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। एक बस पलटने से 7 लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 22 घायल हो गए। घटना पश्चिमी मिदनापुर जिले में हुई। बताया जा रहा है कि एक यात्री बस मोहनपुर से सबंग जा रही थी। बस बेकाबू हो गई और खाई में जा गिरी। जैसे ही बस खाई में गिरी तो चीख पुकार मच गई। आनन फानन में लोगों को निकाला गया। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। 

पुलिस ने बताया कि पश्चिम मिदनापुर जिले के सत्कुई में बाइक को बचाने के चक्कर में बस बेकाबू होकर खाई में जा गिरी। हादसे में सात लोगों की अब तक मौत हो चुकी है। 22 लोगों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इनमें से कई लोगों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। 

पुलिस ने बताया कि मृतकों की संख्या अभी और बढ़ सकती है। 

