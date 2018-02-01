अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Crime ›   Maharashtra CID policeman committed suicide in his residence by shooting himself 

महाराष्ट्र: CID के इंस्पेक्टर ने की आत्महत्या, अपनी बंदूक से खुद को गोली मारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 10:54 AM IST
Maharashtra CID policeman committed suicide in his residence by shooting himself 
shot fire
महाराष्ट्र सीआईडी के एक इंस्पेक्टर ने खुद को गोली मारकर आत्यहत्या कर ली है। एएनआई के के मुताबिक घटना डुहले की है और बताया जा रहा है पुलिस अ‌धिकारी ने अपनी बंदूक से खुद को गोली मारी है। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है और मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

अभी तक आत्महत्या की वजह के बारे में पता नहीं चल सका है। माना जा रहा है कि जल्द ही इसका कारण सामने आ जाएगा।
 

 
maharashtra cid crime news

Spotlight

ranveer singh comment on manushi chhillar live chat session
Bollywood

Live Video पर रणवीर सिंह का कमेंट देखकर हैरान रह गईं मिस वर्ल्ड, ऐसे दिया जवाब

1 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali padmaavat file complaint cyber cell against piracy
Bollywood

कम नहीं हो रहीं संजय लीला की मुश्किलें, 'पद्मावत' को लेकर दर्ज कराई शिकायत

1 फरवरी 2018

Aiyaari Director Neeraj Pandey is not upset over postoned release date to 9th February
Bollywood

'अय्यारी' को लेकर डायरेक्टर नीरज पांडे ने कही ऐसी बात, नहीं होगा रिलीज आगे खिसकने का अफसोस

1 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone reacts on Karni sena threats
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' रिलीज के बाद धमकियों पर पहली बार बोलीं दीपिका, जानकर करणी सेना कर सकती है बवाल

1 फरवरी 2018

namastey england starcast arjun kapoor and parineeti chopra
Bollywood

'नमस्ते लंदन' के सीक्वल की तैयारी, अक्षय-कटरीना नहीं यह जोड़ी आएगी नजर

1 फरवरी 2018

alia bhatt and vicky kaushal upcoming film raazi new poster released
Bollywood

100 दिन बाद इस एक्टर संग रोमांस करने के लिए 'राजी' होंगी आलिया भट्ट, देखें फोटो

1 फरवरी 2018

Subhash Ghai praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media
Bollywood

इस फिल्ममेकर के जन्मदिन पर ऐश्वर्या ने दिया ऐसा तोहफा, जानकर हो जाएंगे इंप्रेस

1 फरवरी 2018

after padmaavat petition filed in high court against film aami
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद एक और फिल्म का विरोध, अब 'लव जेहाद' के समर्थन का आरोप

1 फरवरी 2018

shocking amitabh bachchan goodbye to twitter
Bollywood

शाहरुख ने अमिताभ को पछाड़ा तो जताई नाराजगी, बोले- 'अलविदा कहने का वक्त आ गया'

1 फरवरी 2018

women desire these qualities in man
Relationship

हर औरत चाहती है अपने होने वाले पति में ये खूबियां

1 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

एक सिरफिरे ने अपने मंसूबे पूरे
Lakhimpur Kheri

एक सिरफिरे ने अपने मंसूबे पूरे

एक सिरफिरे ने अपने मंसूबे पूरे

1 फरवरी 2018

जमीनी विवाद में दो पक्षों में चले लाठी-डंडे
Shahjahanpur

जमीनी विवाद में दो पक्षों में चले लाठी-डंडे

1 फरवरी 2018

जिले में बन रही नकली शराब, पुलिस ने मारा छापा
Lakhimpur Kheri

जिले में बन रही नकली शराब, पुलिस ने मारा छापा

1 फरवरी 2018

Rape with minor in dadumajra, chandigarh crime news
Chandigarh

घर में घुसकर 12 साल की बच्ची से रेप, देर रात आरोपी गिरफ्तार

1 फरवरी 2018

दो पक्षों में बवाल और फायरिंग, दो को गोलियां लगीं
Gorakhpur

दो पक्षों में बवाल और फायरिंग, दो को गोलियां लगीं

31 जनवरी 2018

women jumped into canal in Punjab's Ludhiana
Chandigarh

दो बच्चों की मां प्रेमी संग नहर में कूदी, युवक जिंदा निकला महिला की मौत

1 फरवरी 2018

Rape with minor in Shahbad, haryana crime news
Chandigarh

झांकी देखने गई साढ़े 5 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म, घर तक छोड़ने भी गया आरोपी

1 फरवरी 2018

Jawan's body reached home, Kohram
Maharajganj

जवान का शव घर पहुंचा, कोहराम

1 फरवरी 2018

Student death in Jaunpur, three hours highway jam
Jaunpur

जौनपुर में छात्र की मौत, तीन घंटे हाईवे जाम

1 फरवरी 2018

समझा कर लौटी पुलिस फिर पत्नी का गला काटा
Gorakhpur

जेल से छूटा, पत्नी का गला काट डाला

31 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

सुबह तक की सारी खबरों का राउंड अप 1 फरवरी 2018

‘यूपी न्यूज’ बुलेटिन में देखिए उत्तर प्रदेश के हर गांव हर शहर की छोटी-बड़ी खबरें रोजाना सुबह 7 और शाम 7 बजे सिर्फ अमर उजाला टीवी पर। अमर उजाला टीवी पेज पर एक क्लिक पर जानिए यूपी की ताजा-तरीन खबरें और दें अपनी राय, सुझाव और कमेंट्स।

1 फरवरी 2018

UNKNOWN AND INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT UNION BUDGET OF INDIA 1:19

देखिए किस साल के बजट को ब्लैक बजट कहा जाता है, हुआ था 500 करोड़ का नुकसान

1 फरवरी 2018

KNOW HOW UNION BUDGET OF INDIA IS PREPARED 2:11

BUDGET 2018: देखिए ऐसे तैयार होता है देश का आम बजट

1 फरवरी 2018

WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE ON DEFENCE BUDGET IN 2018-19, PREVIOUS BUDGETS LESSER THAN CHINA PAKISTAN 3:02

BUDGET 2018: देश के लिए जान देने वालों पर भी ध्यान दें जेटली साहब

1 फरवरी 2018

budget 2018: what passengers expect from 2018 Railway Budget 1:04

बजट 2018: भारतीय रेलवे में क्या बदलाव चाहते हैं लोग

1 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Maharashtra Kolhapur mini bus fell into a river 13 dead and 3 injured
India News

महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर में श्रद्धालुओं से भरी बस नदी में गिरी, 13 की मौत, 3 घायल

27 जनवरी 2018

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena will fight 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections alone
India News

शिवसेना अकेले लड़ेगी चुनाव, ठाकरे का तंज- केवल जवानों का है 56 इंच का सीना

23 जनवरी 2018

26 children fell ill after consuming Biryani in Madrasa
India News

मदरसे में बिरयानी खाने से 26 बच्चे बीमार, पांच की हालत नाजुक

18 जनवरी 2018

Maharashtra: three person killed in firing by an unknown man 
India News

महाराष्ट्र: दिनदहाड़े अज्ञात शख्स ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर तीन को मौत के घाट उतारा

16 जनवरी 2018

Maharashtra Girls Siblings are using whatsapp to campaign against virginity tests
India News

पवित्रता के नाम पर होने वाली कुप्रथा के खिलाफ दो बहनों ने खोला मोर्चा

14 जनवरी 2018

boat capsizes in Maharashtra dahanu where many dies and missing
India News

महाराष्ट्र: नाव पलटने से बड़ा हादसा, 40 स्कूली बच्चों में से 4 की मौत, कई लापता

14 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.