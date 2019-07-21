साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर का विवादित बयान, 'हम नाली साफ करवाने के लिए सांसद नहीं बने हैं'

#WATCH BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur in Sehore: Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VT4pcGKkYx— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अब केंद्रीय नेतृत्व के सामने मजबूत नेतृत्व की तलाश करना एक बड़ी चुनौती है जो शीला दीक्षित की तरह सबको एक साथ लेकर चल सके।
21 जुलाई 2019