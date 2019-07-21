शहर चुनें

Home ›   City & states ›   Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya said, We are not meant to make your toilets and chambers clean

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर का विवादित बयान, 'हम नाली साफ करवाने के लिए सांसद नहीं बने हैं'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 06:45 PM IST
अपने विदादास्पद विवादों के चलते अक्सर चर्चा में रहने वाली भाजपा सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने एक बार फिर विवादित बयान देने के चलते चर्चा में हैं। राम मंदिर के लेकर नाथूराम गोडसे को लेकर विवादित बयान देने वाली प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने मध्यप्रदेश के सीहोर में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान स्वच्छ भारत योजना से संबंधित एक सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि हम नाली साफ करवाने के लिए सांसद नहीं बने हैं। 
मध्यप्रदेश के सीहोर में प्रज्ञा ने कहा, 'हम नाली साफ करवाने के लिए सांसद नहीं बने हैं। आपका शौचालय साफ करवाने के लिए बिलकुल नहीं बने हैं। हम जिस काम के लिए बनाए दए हैं, वह काम ईमानदारी के साथ करेंगे।' बता दें कि लोकसभा चुनाव में साध्वी प्रज्ञा ने भोपाल से कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता दिग्विजय सिंह को हराया था।

