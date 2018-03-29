शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   City & states ›   Ashwini Chaubey-s son Arijit not arrested yet despite warrant JDU MLA Shyam Rajak kept eye on it

भागलपुर हिंसा पर गरमाई राजनीति, जेडीयू नेता ने अश्विनी चौबे के बेटे को बताया अपराधी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 01:32 PM IST
shayam-rajak
shayam-rajak
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य राज्य मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे के बेटे अर्जित शाश्वत द्वारा भागलपुर में जुलूस निकालने के बाद बिहार सुलग रहा है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में बिहार के भागलपुर, औरंगाबाद और समस्तीपुर में एक के बाद एक दंगे हुए। केंद्रीय मंत्री के बेटे अर्जित को गिरफ्तार किए जाने की मांग उठी  जिसके बाद मंत्री चौबे का कहा कि उनका बेटा बिल्कुल सही है और उसने कोई गलत काम नहीं किया है। 
अर्जित के खिलाफ वारंट जारी किए जाने के बाद भी उसे अभी तक गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया है। जिसके बाद अब बिहार सरकार और नीतीश कुमार पर हमला बोला जा रहा है।  इस आरोप प्रत्यारोप और हमलों के बीच  जनता दल यूनाइटेड के विधायक और पूर्व मंत्री श्याम रजक ने अर्जित को अपराधी बताया है। कहा कि अपराधी, अपराधी ही होता है। 

श्याम रजक ने कहा कि ऐसा नहीं कि पुलिस कम पड़ गई है। उसने कहा कि कभी कभी कुछ उचक्के होते हैं और कुछ लुटेरे होते हैं जो छुप के काम करते हैं। लेकिन मैं कहना चाहता हूं कि अपराधियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा उसे पकड़ा जाएगा। 

 श्याम रजक ने अर्जित की गिरफ्तारी पर बल देते हुए यह भी कहा कि  अपराधी किसी का बेटा या पिता नहीं होता है। अपराधी की गिरफ्तारी जरूर होगी। नीतीश सरकार अपराध और कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर किसी तरह का समझौता नहीं कर सकती है। एनडीए गठबंधन पूरी तरह मजबूत है।
 



भागलपुर में 17 मार्च को बिना किसी इजाजत के जुलूस निकाला गया था। उस जुलूस में बजरंग दल, आरएसएस और बीजेपी के लोग भी शामिल थे। यही जुलूस भागलपुर के नाथनगर में सांप्रदायिक हिंसा का कारण बना। इसी कारण पुलिस द्वारा दो एफआईआर दर्ज की गईं। जिसमें केन्द्रीय मंत्री के बेटे को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया गया था लेकिन अभी तक उसे गिरफ्तार नहीं किए जाने के कारण बिहार में राजनीति ही नहीं पूरा राज्य सुलग रहा है।
 
jdu bjp ashwini chaubey

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Saif and Sara
Bollywood

सारा, तैमूर और इब्राहिम पर पहली बार खुलकर बोले सैफ, सोच में पड़ जाएंगी अमृता-करीना

29 मार्च 2018

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

जाह्नवी की गोद पर बैठे ईशान खट्टर की फोटो वायरल, अपने हीरो के बाल ठीक करती दिखीं श्रीदेवी की बेटी

29 मार्च 2018

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

भारत में बैन इस पाकिस्तानी हीरो के साथ नजर आएंगी दीपिका, रणवीर से ब्रेकअप की आ गई थी नौबत

29 मार्च 2018

indian railway
Government Jobs

रेलवे में नौकरी करना चाहते हैं तो खुशखबरी, 90 हजार के साथ अब और 20 हजार पदों पर होगी भर्ती

29 मार्च 2018

Anil Kapoor and Tom
Bollywood

'रेस 3' के दौरान हॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार से मिलकर गदगद हुए अनिल,7 साल पहले साथ कर चुके हैं काम

29 मार्च 2018

Sunil Grover
Bollywood

कपिल का शो शुरू होते ही सामने आया डॉ. मशहूर गुलाटी का हमशक्ल, पहचान न पाए सुनील ग्रोवर

29 मार्च 2018

शेरा
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के 'बादशाह' पर बाज की तरह नजर रखता है उनका बॉडीगार्ड, सैलरी के मामले में शेरा को दी मात

29 मार्च 2018

Disha Vakani
Television

'तारक मेहता...' से 5 महीने भी दूर न रह पाईं दयाबेन, वापसी के लिए शो में किया गया बड़ा बदलाव

29 मार्च 2018

Know some more facts about Veteran actress Anju Mahendru and her chain smoking habit
Bollywood

72 साल की उम्र में 40 सिगरेट रोजाना फूंक जाती है ये एक्ट्रेस, राजेश खन्ना के साथ अफेयर की थी चर्चा

29 मार्च 2018

Isabelle Kaif
Bollywood

आखिरकार कटरीना कैफ की बहन को मिली फिल्म, सलमान खान के इस खास हीरो के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

29 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh government launches kadaknath murga app
Madhya Pradesh

नॉनवेज खाने वालों को घर बैठे 'कड़कनाथ मुर्गा' खिलाएगी सरकार, लॉन्च हुआ ऐप

क्या आप मुर्गा खाने के शौकीन हैं? अगर हां, तो ये खबर आपके लिए है। मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने कड़कनाथ मुर्गे को लोगो को आसानी से उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए सरकारी एप्लीकेशन लॉन्च किया है।

29 मार्च 2018

सिद्धार्थनाथ सिंह
Lucknow

सिद्धार्थ नाथ सिंह ने पूछा-बाबा साहेब का सही नाम लिए जाने पर आपत्ति क्यों?

29 मार्च 2018

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

योगी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, अब डॉ. अंबेडकर के नाम के साथ जुड़ेगा 'रामजी' शब्द

29 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

कोई रिश्वत मांगे तो इन नंबरों पर कर दें कॉल

29 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

अगर स्कूल आपसे री-एडमिशन, बिल्डिंग, डोनेशन या कोई अतिरिक्त फीस मांगे तो इन नंबरों पर शिकायत करें

29 मार्च 2018

KASHMIR SEPARATISTS
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः हुर्रियत की बैठक में अलगावादी नेता सेहरई नहीं रहे मौजूद

29 मार्च 2018

raj kumar thukral
Dehradun

दलित महिला को डंडे से पीटने वाले उत्तराखंड के भाजपा विधायक ने दिया नोटिस का जवाब

29 मार्च 2018

अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से सिपाही की मौत
Kanpur

काल बनकर आए वाहन ने छीन ली सिपाही की जान

29 मार्च 2018

डॉ. भीमराव रामजी आंबेडकर
Lucknow

योगी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, अब डॉ. आंबेडकर के नाम के साथ जुड़ेगा 'रामजी' शब्द

29 मार्च 2018

इमरजेंसी में बेड पर लेटे मरीजों को बाहर निकाल दिया
Kanpur

कानपुर में 'धरती के भगवान' गुस्साए, तीन की मौत

29 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

वन अनुसंधान संस्थान में निकली नौकरियां, जल्द करें अप्लाई

करियर प्लस के इस बुलेटिन में हम आपको देंगे जानकारी लेटेस्ट सरकारी नौकरियों की, करेंट अफेयर्स के बारे में जिनके बारे में आपसे सरकारी नौकरियों की परीक्षाओं या इंटरव्यू में सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं और साथ ही आपको जानकारी देंगे एक खास शख्सियत के बारे में।

29 मार्च 2018

दोपहर की खबरें 2:41

CBSE पेपर लीक पर राहुल गांधी का पीएम मोदी पर तंज समेत दोपहर की दस बड़ी खबरें

29 मार्च 2018

कार्तिक आर्यन 1:19

VIDEO:करीना कपूर के साथ फ्लर्ट करना इस एक्टर को पड़ा भारी

29 मार्च 2018

आसनसोल 1:00

VIDEO: आसनसोल में नहीं सुधर रहे हालात, जिला प्रशासन ने हिंसा रोकने को ये कदम

29 मार्च 2018

bhavani prasad 3:42

जानिए, कवि भवानी प्रसाद मिश्र के जीवन की खास बातें

29 मार्च 2018

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
India News

TDP के NDA से अलग होने के बाद अब JDU हुई नाराज, नीतीश ने कहा-भाजपा नेतृत्व से करेंगे बात

27 मार्च 2018

tejashwi yadav
India News

नीरव-माल्या पर ताकत दिखाए मोदी सरकार, जकरबर्ग को समन करने पर तेजस्वी का पलटवार

22 मार्च 2018

KC TYAGI
India News

फेसबुक डाटा लीक मामला: केसी त्यागी के बेटे का नाम आया सामने, जेडीयू ने मांगी सफाई

22 मार्च 2018

अमित शाह
India News

अमित शाह बोले- हमारे पाले में है गेंद, नीतीश कुमार नहीं तोड़ेंगे गठबंधन

22 मार्च 2018

नीतीश कुमार
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से नीतीश कुमार को मिली बड़ी राहत, विधानपरिषद की सदस्यता रद्द करने की मांग खारिज

19 मार्च 2018

modi chowk
Bihar

दरभंगा हत्याकांड पर भिड़ी बीजेपी और जेडीयू, परिजनों ने बताया- 'मोदी चौक' है हत्या की वजह

18 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.