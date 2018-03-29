Aisa nahi ki police kam pad gayi, kabhi kabhi kuch ucchake hote hain,kuch lootere hote hain jo chhup ke kaam karte hain,lekin apradhiyon ko pakda jayega,baksha nahi jayega: Shyam Rajak,JDU MLA on Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey's son Arijit not arrested yet despite warrant pic.twitter.com/GpoRldsHWJ