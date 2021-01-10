शहर चुनें
Home ›   Maharashtra ›   Thane : woman Was about to falling under the moving train, RPF jawans saved her life

ठाणे: तेज रफ्तार ट्रेन के नीचे आने वाली थी महिला, दो पुलिसकर्मियों और मुसाफिर ने ऐसे बचाई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे Updated Sun, 10 Jan 2021 11:58 AM IST
ट्रेन के नीचे आने से बची महिला
ट्रेन के नीचे आने से बची महिला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे रेलवे स्टेशन का एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जो डरा देने वाला है। दरअसल, ठाणे रेलवे स्टेशन के एक प्लेटफॉर्म पर एक महिला अचानक गिर गई। इससे वह प्लेटफॉर्म पर चलती ट्रेन के नीचे आने वाली थी, लेकिन मौके पर ही मौजूद दो रेलवे सुरक्षा बल (आरपीएफ) के जवान और एक नागरिक ने एक महिला को ट्रेन के नीचे आने से बचा लिया।
city & states maharashtra maharastra thane thane railway station rpf constable

