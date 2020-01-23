दिग्विजय का आरएसएस पर निशाना, कहा- देश के सभी निवासी हिंदू हैं तो विदेश में पैदा हुए उनकी पहचान क्या

Digvijaya Singh, Congress: People say I'm inclined to Muslims. I'm neither inclined to Muslims, nor Hindus. I am inclined to India. My strength comes from unity in the diversity of this country. I'm an Indian first then Hindu or whatever.— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मध्यप्रदेश के खंडवा में भूमि नामांतरण के नाम पर सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक से चार हजार रुपये की रिश्वत लेते हुए पटवारी राजेश धात्रक को मंगलवार को लोकायुक्त पुलिस इंदौर ने उसी के घर में पकड़ लिया।
22 जनवरी 2020