Madhya Pradesh

दिग्विजय का आरएसएस पर निशाना, कहा- देश के सभी निवासी हिंदू हैं तो विदेश में पैदा हुए उनकी पहचान क्या

एएनआई, भोपाल Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 06:11 PM IST
दिग्विजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
दिग्विजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह ने गुरुवार को एक बार फिर आरएसएस पर हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा कि आरएसएस के कार्यकर्ताओं का कहना है कि हिंदुस्तान के सभी निवासी हिंदू हैं। इस तर्क से, अमेरिका, अफ्रीका और अन्य देशों में पैदा हुए हिंदुओं की पहचान क्या है?
दिग्विजय सिंह ने आगे कहा कि लोग कहते हैं कि मैं मुसलमानों के प्रति झुकाव रखता हूं। मैं न तो मुस्लिमों के लिए झुका हूं, न ही हिंदुओं से। मैं भारत के लिए झुका हूं। मेरी ताकत इस देश की विविधता में एकता से आती है। मैं पहले भारतीय हूं फिर हिंदू या जो भी हूं।
 


 
Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: रिश्वत लेते पकड़े जाने पर पटवारी ने चबाए रुपये, टीम ने पेट में घूंसे मारकर बाहर निकाले

मध्यप्रदेश के खंडवा में भूमि नामांतरण के नाम पर सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक से चार हजार रुपये की रिश्वत लेते हुए पटवारी राजेश धात्रक को मंगलवार को लोकायुक्त पुलिस इंदौर ने उसी के घर में पकड़ लिया।

22 जनवरी 2020

Education
Education

स्कूलों में हर सप्ताह संविधान की प्रस्तावना पढ़ेंगे बच्चे, सरकार ने दिया अनिवार्य निर्देश

23 जनवरी 2020

Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

एमपी : कार्यकताओं को थप्पड़ मारने वाली कलेक्टर के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराएगी भाजपा

21 जनवरी 2020

Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश : शिकायत करने आई महिला सफाईकर्मी को मंत्री ने धक्का मार कमरे से किया बाहर

22 जनवरी 2020

Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

नड्डा पर बोले दिग्विजय, हमारे दामाद बने भाजपा अध्यक्ष...महिला अफसरों की तारीफ की

20 जनवरी 2020

Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: रायगढ़ विवाद पर बोले शिवराज, क्या भारत माता की जय बोलने पर थप्पड़ मारे जाएंगे

22 जनवरी 2020

Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : सीएए के समर्थन में भाजपा का प्रदर्शन, महिला डिप्टी कलेक्टर पर किया हमला

19 जनवरी 2020

Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

प्रज्ञा ठाकुर को संदिग्ध लिफाफा भेजने वाले को एमपी एटीएस ने महाराष्ट्र से दबोचा

18 जनवरी 2020

सारंग तोप
Madhya Pradesh

मार्च तक मिलेंगी सेना को देशी स्तर पर उन्नत 18 सारंग तोप, मारक क्षमता 39 किमी

22 जनवरी 2020

Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: मंत्री जीतू पटवारी और भाजपा सांसद सोलंकी के बीच तीखी नोकझोंक

21 जनवरी 2020

