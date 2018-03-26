शहर चुनें

मध्य प्रदेश: हॉस्टल के टॉयलेट में दिखा सेनेटरी पैड, वार्डन ने उतरवाए छात्राओं के कपड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 10:46 AM IST
used sanitary napkin found in mp university hostel, women students 'body searched' by warden
मध्य प्रदेश के डॉ. हरिसिंह गौर केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय में शर्मसार करने वाला मामला सामने आया है। बताया जा रहा है कि विश्वविद्यालय के अंदर स्थित छात्रावास के टॉयलेट में गंदगी मिलने पर छात्रावास के वार्डन ने छात्राओं के कपड़े उतरवाए। इतना ही नहीं टॉयलेट के अंदर सेनेटरी पैड और गंदगी पाई गई थी। जिसके बाद हॉस्टल वार्डन ने छात्राओं के कपड़े उतरवाए और जांच कराया। इस घटना के बाद से यूनिवर्सिटी में हड़कंप मच गया है। छात्राओं ने कुलपति से हॉस्टल वार्डन की शिकायत की है।
इस पर वीसी प्रोफेसर तिवारी का कहना है कि उन्होंने जांच का आदेश दिया है। न्यू विंग हॉस्टल की छात्राओं ने आरोप लगाया है कि वार्डन ने रविवार सुबह किस छात्रा को मासिक धर्म हो रहे हैं यह पता लगाने के लिए उनके 'शरीर की जांच' की। यदि किसी को मासिक धर्म हो रहे हैं तो वही छात्रा कोरिडोर में इस्तेमाल किया हुआ सेनेटरी नेपकिन फेंकने के लिए जिम्मेदार है। 

वीसी ने कहा कि यह दुर्भाग्यपूण और निंदनीय है। उन्होंने सभी छात्राओं से कहा है कि वह सब उनकी बेटी की ही तरह हैं और वह इसके लिए खेद प्रकट करते हैं। वीसी ने कहा कि उन्होंने वार्डन से उस पर लगाए गए आरोपों के बारे में पूछा पर उसने आरोपों से इंकार कर दिया। वीसी ने आगे कहा कि तीन दिनों के अंदर ही जांच कमिटी अपनी रिपोर्ट पेश करेगी। जिसके आधार पर वह कार्रवाई करेंगे। 

आपको बता दें कि छात्राओं के शरीर की जांच करने पर तकरीबन 40 छात्राएं वीसी के पास शिकायत करने गईं। वहीं हॉस्टल की केयर टेकर संध्या पटेल ने छात्राओं के शरीर की जांच करने जैसे आरोपों से इंकार कर दिया। वहीं हॉस्टल की वार्डन का कहना है कि वह ऐसी किसी घटना के बारे में नहीं जानती हैं।
 

