Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर में स्वाइन फ्लू की चपेट में आकर अब तक 24 मरीजों की मौत

भाषा, इंदौर Updated Wed, 06 Mar 2019 07:37 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
स्वाइन फ्लू से 54 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत के बाद पिछले 64 दिनों में इस घातक बीमारी के कारण स्थानीय अस्पतालों में दम तोड़ने वाले मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 24 पर पहुंच गई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने बुधवार को बताया कि एच1एन1 से संक्रमित अधेड़ उम्र के मरीज ने मंगलवार को शहर के एक निजी अस्पताल में आखिरी सांस ली।
अधिकारी ने बताया कि एक जनवरी से अब तक स्थानीय अस्पतालों के 77 मरीजों में स्वाइन फ्लू की पुष्टि हुई है। इनमें से 24 लोगों की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो चुकी है।

swine flu swine flu in madhya pradesh स्वास्थ्य विभाग health department indore
