Madhya Pradesh › Shivna river water enters Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur following heavy rainfall

मध्यप्रदेश: तेज बारिश के कारण उफान पर शिवना नदी, पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर के अंदर घुसा पानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंदसौर Updated Tue, 27 Aug 2019 02:02 PM IST
एमपी के पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर में घुसा पानी
एमपी के पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर में घुसा पानी - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश में तेज बारिश के कारण कई नदियां उफान पर हैं। इसी बीच शिवना नदी का पानी मंदसौर में स्थित पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर के अंदर घुस गया है। मंदिर का आधा हिस्सा पानी में डूब चुका है। मंदिर के गर्भगृह तक पानी पहुंच चुका है। 
पिछले करीब 60 घंटों से उफान पर चल रही शिवना नदी के पानी ने रात में मंदिर के अंदर प्रवेश किया और पहले चार और फिर इसके आठों मुख जलमग्न हो गए। कालाभाटा बांध का तीसरा गेट खोलने के कारण पानी मंदिर के अंदर पहुंच गया और मंदिर पानी में डूब गया।
