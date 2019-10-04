पाकिस्तान से बात करने में कोई दिक्कत नहीं, लेकिन पहले वह बंदूकें नीचे रखे : थरूर

विज्ञापन

वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता और सांसद शशि थरूर ने गुरुवार को अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप द्वारा कश्मीर मामले में मध्यस्थता की बात पर कहा कि हमें कोई मध्यस्थ नहीं चाहिए। मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान उन्होंने कहा, 'हमें पाकिस्तान से बात करने में कोई दिक्कत नहीं है। लेकिन, अगर उनके एक हाथ में बंदूकें और दूसरे में बम होंगे तो ऐसे में हम उनसे बात नहीं कर सकते। उन्हें उन बंदूकों को नीचे रखना चाहिए और आतंकियों को जेल भेजना चाहिए।'थरूर ने कहा कि इस मामले में भाजपा और कांग्रेस एक जैसा सोचती हैं कि अगर हमारे माथे पर बंदूक होगी तो हम बात नहीं कर सकते। यह भारत की स्थिति है। उन्होंने कहा कि तीसरे पक्ष की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। हम इस समय उनसे (पाकिस्तान) बात नहीं कर रहे हैं क्योंकि वो आतंकियों का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं और हम यह किसी कीमत पर स्वीकार नहीं करेंगे।वहीं, ट्रंप द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को भारत के पिता जैसा बताने वाले बयान पर कहा, 'शायद ट्रंप को यह नहीं पता है कि आजाद भारत साल 1947 में पैदा हुआ था और मोदी जी का जन्म या तो 1949 या 1950 में हुआ होगा। यह बड़ा मुश्किल हो जाएगा अघर पिता का जन्म बेटे के बाद होता है।'