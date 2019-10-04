पाकिस्तान से बात करने में कोई दिक्कत नहीं, लेकिन पहले वह बंदूकें नीचे रखे : थरूर

Shashi Tharoor on US President Donald Trump's mediation remark over Kashmir issue: We don't need a mediator. We've no trouble in talking to Pakistan. But we can't talk to them if they've guns in one hand & bombs in the other. They should put those down&lock up terrorists. (03.10) pic.twitter.com/BDjgBp3SZP— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
Shashi Tharoor: Congress & BJP's stand is the same - we can't negotiate with a gun pointed to our heads. It's the position of India. There's no need of a third party. We're not talking to them (Pakistan) right now because they're using terrorists & we can never accept that.(3.10) https://t.co/nFVI5DQlZF— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
#WATCH Indore: Congress' Shashi Tharoor reacts on US Pres calling PM Modi 'Father of the nation'.Says "...Maybe Mr Trump doesn't know independent India was born in 1947&Modi ji's birth date is either 1949 or '50. It'll be difficult if the father is born after the child..." (3.10) pic.twitter.com/n1qdrkcCfK— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दो अक्तूबर को जब पूरी दुनिया राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती मना रही थी, उसी दिन रीवा स्थित बापू भवन से महात्मा गांधी के अस्थि अवशेष चोरी हो गए।
4 अक्टूबर 2019