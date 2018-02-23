Vidhayak ki bhi mrityu hoti hai. 10 vidhayak mar gaye pichle 4 saal mein, ab kya mrityu pe kisi ka zor hai? Vidhayak amar hain? Hum logon ko bhi tension hota hai. Kisanon ke sath humaari sahanubhooti hai: Gopal Bhargav,MP Panchayati Raj Minister on farmer deaths. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/fSqDfmeCpH— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018
23 फरवरी 2018