मध्यप्रदेश: मंदसौर के धमानिया इलाके में सड़क हादसा, बस के पलटने से 5 की मौत, 25 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 11:23 AM IST
मध्यप्रदेश के मंदसौर में बड़े सड़क हादसे में 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक बस के पलट जाने की वजह से यह हादसा हुआ है और करीब 25 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि बचाव राहत कार्य शुरू हो गया है। घायलों को नजदीक के अस्पताल में दाखिल कर दिया गया है और ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि मरने वालों की संख्या और बढ़ सकती है।
हादसे पर राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भी दुख व्यक्त किया है। सीएम शिवराज ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, बस पलटने की दुखद घटना के मृतकों को श्रद्धांजलि। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति और शोकाकुल परिजनों को संबल प्रदान करें। घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ मिले।




