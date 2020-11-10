शहर चुनें
MP (Madhya Pradesh) By-Election Results 2020: Mp By Poll Results 2020 News In Hindi Counting Day Shivraj Singh Chouhan Will Remain Intact, Decision Today

Live

Madhya Pradesh ByPoll Result LIVE: शिवराज का बचेगा ताज या फिर कमलनाथ, फैसला आज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Tue, 10 Nov 2020 07:32 AM IST
MP (Madhya Pradesh) By-Election Results 2020: Mp By Poll Results 2020 News In Hindi Counting Day Shivraj Singh Chouhan Will Remain Intact, Decision Today
मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा उपचुनाव परिणाम 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स

खास बातें

Mp By-Poll Election Results 2020 Live Updates: मध्यप्रदेश की 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव की मतगणना आज होने जा रही है। मतगणना सुबह आठ बजे से 19 जिला मुख्यालयों पर होगी। इन 28 सीटों के नतीजे से यह स्पष्ट हो जाएगा कि मध्यप्रदेश में शिवराज सिंह चौहान की सरकार बरकरार रहेगी या नहीं। गौरतलब है कि मार्च महीने में ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया 22 विधायकों के साथ कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हो गए थे, उसके बाद तीन और विधायकों ने भाजपा का दामन थाम लिया था। वहीं तीन मौजूदा विधायकों के निधन से तीन सीटें खाली हुई थीं। आज की मतगणना भाजपा सरकार बचाने के लिहाज से ही अहम नहीं है, बल्कि इससे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ और राज्यसभा सदस्य ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का राजनीतिक भविष्य भी तय होगा। यहां पढ़ें इससे जुड़े अपडेट्स- 
लाइव अपडेट

07:32 AM, 10-Nov-2020

आठ बजे सुबह शुरू होगी मतगणना

58 विधानसभा सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव के लिए वोटों की गिनती सुबह आठ बजे शुरू होगी। तस्वीरें गुजरात के डंग और मध्यप्रदेश के मुरैना जिले की हैं। 


 
city & states madhya pradesh mp bypoll result 2020 mp by election result 2020 मप्र उपचुनाव परिणाम 2020
