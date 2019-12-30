शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   many dead and several injured after bus they were travelling in overturned near Jabalpur

मध्यप्रदेश: जबलपुर के कटंगी में पलटी बस, दो की मौत कई घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जबलपुर Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 11:58 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के जबलपुर में एक बस पलटने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं कई लोग घायल हो गए हैं। बस जबलपुर से सागर जा रही थी। घायलों को मेडिकल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार बस का चालक बहुत तेजी से बस चला रहा था। बायपास के पास पहुंचने पर उसका बस के ऊपर से नियंत्रण खो गया। जिसके कारण वह पलट गई। 
विज्ञापन
 

यात्रियों की चीख-पुकार सुनते ही आसपास के दुकानदार और अन्य लोग उन्हें बचाने के लिए दौड़ आए। तुरंत पुलिस और एंबुलेंस को घटना की जानकारी दी गई। सभी यात्रियों को बस से निकाल लिया गया है। बस में सवार करीब 11 यात्रियों को चोट लगी है। जिनका अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

हादसे के बारे में जानकारी देते प्रत्यदर्शी।
Jind

अस्पताल पहुंचाने के लिए लोगों से मदद मांगते रहते घायलों के साथी पर कोई नहीं आया आगे

29 दिसंबर 2019

झरना नाले में गिरी बस (फाइल)
Agra

आगराः साल 2019 में सफर रहा 'जानलेवा', 12 महीने में 590 लोगों की मौत, झरना हादसे ने दहला दिया था दिल

28 दिसंबर 2019

रामनगर बैलपड़ाव में पलटी छात्रों की बस। अमर उजाला
Nainital

राजस्थान के स्कूली छात्रों से भरी बस बैलपड़ाव में पलटी

26 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
एक्सप्रेसवे पर टकराए आधा दर्जन से अधिक वाहन
Agra

घने कोहरे में एक्सप्रेसवे पर टकराए आधा दर्जन से अधिक वाहन, दृश्यता शून्य के चलते हुए हादसे

25 दिसंबर 2019

School children from Rajasthan who came to visit Nainital bus overturn on the road
Dehradun

रामनगरः नैनीताल घूमने आए राजस्थान के स्कूली बच्चों की बस पलटी, 10 घायल

25 दिसंबर 2019

खेत में खड़ी दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार।
Chandigarh

घर से कुछ दूर दंपती को कैंटर ने मारी टक्कर, दोनों की मौत, पूर्व फौजी समेत दो और ने गंवाई जान

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
bus overturned travelling
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मृतक के घर के बाहर भीड़ (इनसेट में मृतक)।
Gorakhpur

जलाने से पहले चिता से शव को उठाकर ले गए अस्पताल, डॉक्टर बोले-ये ज़िंदा...

30 दिसंबर 2019

नहर में गिरी कार
Delhi NCR

यूपी के ग्रेटर नोएडा में हादसा, नहर में गिरी कार, दो बच्चों सहित छह की मौत

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: रश्मि ने उछाली निजी बातें, भड़कें सिद्धार्थ ने कहा- 'मेरे पीछे गोवा तक पहुंच गई थी'

30 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: देवोलीना ने रश्मि-अरहान के रिश्ते की खोली पोल, सलमान सहित दर्शकों को दे रही थीं धोखा

30 दिसंबर 2019

SBI reduces external benchmark rate by 25 bps loans to get cheaper
Banking Beema

खुशखबर: नए साल पर SBI ने दिया तोहफा, होम लोन होगा सस्ता

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
madhurima tuli
Television

Bigg Boss 13: काटे जा रहे मधुरिमा के सीन, तस्वीरें सामने आईं तो भड़के यूजर्स

30 दिसंबर 2019

bhumi pednekar
Bollywood

300 करोड़ कमाकर खुश हुईं भूमि पेडनेकर, अमर उजाला पाठकों को दी नए साल की शुभकामनाएं

30 दिसंबर 2019

एसपी सिटी डॉ. अखिलेश नारायण सिंह
Meerut

पाकिस्तान जाने वाले बयान पर मेरठ एसपी सिटी की बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें, उलेमा खफा, जा सकते हैं कोर्ट

30 दिसंबर 2019

हिल स्टेशन से ज्यादा ठंड दिल्ली में पड़ रही है
India News

इस वजह से शिमला और मसूरी जैसे हिल स्टेशनों से ज्यादा ठंडी है दिल्ली

30 दिसंबर 2019

मौसम का हाल
India News

कोहरे का कहर: दिल्ली एनसीआर में दृश्यता शून्य, आठ राज्यों में रेड अलर्ट, फ्लाइट-ट्रेनें प्रभावित

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

रमाबाई परिहार
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: विधायक रमाबाई परिहार बसपा से निलंबित, नागरिकता कानून का किया था समर्थन

मध्यप्रदेश के पथेरिया से विधायक रमाबाई परिहार को बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने निष्कासित कर दिया है। बता दें कि रमाबाई ने नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का समर्थन किया था।

29 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

प्रेम विवाह को लेकर गुस्साई भीड़ ने दलित की दुकान में लगाई आग, गांव में तनाव, धारा 144 लागू

28 दिसंबर 2019

अपराधियों के खिलाफ प्रशासन सख्त
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: अब अपराधियों के खिलाफ इंदौर प्रशासन सख्त, अवैध मकान किया ध्वस्त

29 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने पर महिला तहसीलदार निलंबित

28 दिसंबर 2019

सांसद डॉ केपी यादव
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: सिंधिया को हराने वाले भाजपा सांसद को राहत, गिरफ्तारी पर रोक

27 दिसंबर 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने लगाए 'आतंकवादी वापस जाओ' के नारे, प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने कहा गद्दार

26 दिसंबर 2019

जिवाजी विश्वविद्यालय के रजिस्ट्रार आईके मंसूरी
India News

मध्य प्रदेश: पीजी परीक्षा में क्रांतिकारियों के लिए आतंकवादी शब्द लिखने पर भड़की भाजपा

27 दिसंबर 2019

onion
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में 10 रुपये किलो बेच रहे थे चोरी का प्याज, दो गिरफ्तार

26 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: व्यापम घोटाले में छह लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर

29 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

जज ने नशा छोड़ने को कहा तो बुजुर्ग बोला- शराब नहीं पत्नी छोड़ सकता हूं

24 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

देखिए दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा आईस हॉकी रिंक, समुद्र तल से है 12000 फुट ऊंचा

लाहौल स्पीति के काजा में दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची आईस हॉकी रिंक है। यहां एक कैंप लगाया गया। जिसमें 45 छात्रों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।

30 दिसंबर 2019

पालतू जानवरों का फेस्टीवल 1:39

पेट फेस्टीवल में नजर आए एक से बढ़कर एक पेट्स, रंगीन पोशाकों में दिखा जलवा

30 दिसंबर 2019

kavya cafe prashant 3:20

काव्य कैफ़े - सुनें प्रशांत की कविता

30 दिसंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार 1:10

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने नीतीश कुमार से की अपील, कहा- देश के हित के लिए बीजेपी से हो जाइए अलग

30 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन 1:15

हेमंत सोरेन सरकार की कैबिनेट बैठक का पहला फैसला, बदलेगा राज्य का प्रतीक चिन्ह

29 दिसंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : वायरल वीडियो में दावा, खड़ी गाड़ियों में तोड़फोड़ कर रही जबलपुर पुलिस

27 दिसंबर 2019

कमलनाथ का शांति मार्च, भाजपा की समर्थन रैली
India News

नागरिकता कानून: भोपाल में सीएम कमलनाथ का शांति मार्च, मुंबई में भाजपा की समर्थन रैली

25 दिसंबर 2019

जेपी नड्डा ने इंदौर में तलवार दिखाई जिसकी प्रशासन जांच कर रहा है
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: जेपी नड्डा ने लहराई तलवार, इंदौर प्रशासन करेगा जांच

24 दिसंबर 2019

rape with minor girl
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: नाबालिग लड़की से बस के अंदर दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया

27 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: पति ने सो रही पत्नी पर किरोसिन डालकर जिंदा जलाया, आठ माह का बेटा भी झुलसा

27 दिसंबर 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा
Madhya Pradesh

भाजपा सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा पर फ्लाइट में भड़के यात्री, एक ने कहा- आपको शर्म नहीं है

23 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited