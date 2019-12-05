शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   man arrested with sister and father in Indore for killing wife and passing it due to snake bite

पत्नी की हत्या कर सांप पर लगाया इल्जाम, बहन और पिता समेत गिरफ्तार, सीरियल देख आया था आइडिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 06:13 AM IST
पुलिस की हिरासत में आरोपी
पुलिस की हिरासत में आरोपी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में पुलिस ने अपनी पत्नी की हत्या कर मौत की वजह सांप के काटने से होना बताने वाले व्यक्ति, उसकी बहन और पिता को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि दोनों के बीच किसी बात पर विवाद हुआ था। विवाद बढ़ा को आरोपी ने आपा खो दिया और तकिये से पत्नी का मुंह दबाकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद चिमटी की सहायता से उसने सांप के काटने का निशान बनाया। आरोपी ने बताया कि उसे यह तरीका एक टीवी सीरियल देखकर सूझा था। 
विज्ञापन

 
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका आने वाला साल, जानिये विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Relationship

क्या आप जानते हैं? इन छह राशि की लड़कियां होती हैं सबसे ज्यादा आकर्षक

4 दिसंबर 2019
Relationship

क्या आप जानते हैं? इन छह राशि की लड़कियां होती हैं सबसे ज्यादा आकर्षक

4 दिसंबर 2019

Highest paid Prime Ministers and Presidents salary in world, Know PM Modi salary and GDP India
India News

सबसे ज्यादा वेतन पाने वाले दुनिया के 20 प्रधानमंत्री व राष्ट्रपति, किस स्थान पर हैं पीएम मोदी

4 दिसंबर 2019

हनुमान जी के भक्तों पर सभी देवी देवताओं की भी विशेष कृपा रहती है
Religion

हनुमान भक्तों को भूलकर भी नहीं रखनी चाहिए घर पर उनकी ऐसी तस्वीर

4 दिसंबर 2019

आईटी क्षेत्र में अमर उजाला वेब सर्विसेज प्रा. लि. (AUW) की नई पहल
IT Event AUW

आईटी क्षेत्र में अमर उजाला वेब सर्विसेज प्रा. लि. (AUW) की नई पहल
गुलशन के परिवार का हुआ अंतिम संस्कार
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः कारोबारी गुलशन की अंतिम इच्छा रह गई अधूरी, मैनेजर संजना है वजह

4 दिसंबर 2019

JIO NEW PLAN
Tech Diary

Jio ने लॉन्च किए नए टैरिफ प्लान, शुरुआती कीमत 199 रुपये, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

4 दिसंबर 2019

नित्यानंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भगोड़े नित्यानंद ने इक्वाडोर के पास द्वीप पर नया देश 'कैलासा' बसाया!

4 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
madhya pradesh indore murder of wife
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गुजराल की बात पर नरसिम्हा राव ध्यान देते तो नहीं होती 84 में सिख विरोधी हिंसा: मनमोहन सिंह

5 दिसंबर 2019

jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
Bollywood

जेनिफर को पाने के लिए शशि कपूर को बेलने पड़े थे पापड़, मौत पर दहाड़ें मारकर रोए थे

5 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
supreme court
Delhi NCR

...जब सामान्य वर्ग का कटऑफ हुआ ओबीसी से भी कम 

5 दिसंबर 2019

ऋतिक रोशन
Bollywood

ऋतिक ने जीता 2019 के सबसे सेक्सी एशियाई पुरुष का खिताब, शाहिद और टाइगर को मिला ये स्थान

5 दिसंबर 2019

Brother throw sister dead body in bed box after love Affair and suicide in haridwar
Dehradun

बहन ने घर में लगाई फांसी, शव को बेड के बॉक्स में बंद कर दो दिन तक घूमता रहा भाई

4 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
JIO NEW PLAN
Tech Diary

Jio ने लॉन्च किए नए टैरिफ प्लान, शुरुआती कीमत 199 रुपये, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

4 दिसंबर 2019

मोहम्मद शमी, जसप्रीत बुमराह और इशांत शर्मा
Cricket News

भारतीय गेंदबाजों के कायल हुए दिग्गज इयान बिशप, भारत के इस पूर्व खिलाड़ी को दिया बदलाव का श्रेय

4 दिसंबर 2019

मृतक डॉ. ओम प्रकाश कुकरेजा और महिला सुतापा मुखर्जी (इनसेट)
Delhi

डॉ. कुकरेजा और सुतापा के बीच थी नजदीकियां, रात को आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ की डॉ. ने हत्या कर की खुदकुशी

4 दिसंबर 2019

पंत-सैमसन
Cricket News

INDvsWI: इन छह खिलाड़ियों पर रहेगी सबकी नजर, दो साल बाद हो रही है इस खिलाड़ी की वापसी

4 दिसंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

कोहली से भयभीत पूरी वेस्टइंडीज टीम, कैरेबियाई कोच ने भी माना विराट का विकेट अहम

4 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डांस करतीं मध्यप्रदेश की मंत्री इमरती देवी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश की मंत्री का डांस वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, कांग्रेस ने किया बचाव

मध्यप्रदेश की महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री इमरती देवी का एक डांस वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। 

5 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
sumitra-mahajan
Madhya Pradesh

'ताई' सुमित्रा महाजन बोलीं- भाजपा सरकार होने के कारण जरूरी मुद्दे कांग्रेसी नेताओं के जरिए उठाती थी

3 दिसंबर 2019

कार की चाबी सौंपते अधिकारी
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर: समय से पहले संपत्ति और जल कर का किया भुगतान, लकी ड्रॉ में निकली कार

4 दिसंबर 2019

हेलमेट वितरित करते महेंद्र दीक्षित
Madhya Pradesh

बेटे की सड़क हादसे में हुई थी मौत, किसी और के साथ ऐसा न हो इसलिए पिता ने बांटे हेलमेट

4 दिसंबर 2019

bhopal gas tragedy causes
India News

भोपाल गैस त्रासदी: 35 साल और उससे मिले जख्म

2 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

#KabTakNirbhaya: मां के पास सो रही मासूम को उठा ले गया हैवान, दुष्कर्म के बाद की हत्या

3 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: किताब रखकर भी फेल हुए 16 शिक्षक, सरकार ने दी अनिवार्य सेवानिवृत्ति

1 दिसंबर 2019

Women feel unsafe in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jodhpur
India News

महिलाएं भोपाल, ग्वालियर और जोधपुर में असुरक्षित महसूस करती हैं : अध्ययन

1 दिसंबर 2019

हड़ताल पर बैठे सहायक प्रोफेसर
Madhya Pradesh

MPPSC पास करने वाले 21 सहायक प्रोफेसर को नहीं मिला नियुक्ति पत्र, हड़ताल पर बैठे

3 दिसंबर 2019

सेंव टमाटर की सब्जी
Madhya Pradesh

पत्नी ने नहीं खिलाई सेव की सब्जी, घर छोड़कर चला गया पति, ऐसे हुआ समझौता

28 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जियो का न्यू ऑल इन वन प्लान, यूजर्स को मिलेगा बड़ा फायदा

रिलायंस जियो ने अपने नए टैरिफ प्लान का ऐलान कर दिया है। 6 दिसंबर से नए प्लान लागू हो जाएंगे। देखिए रिपोर्ट

4 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 3:10

5 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

4 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:19

सोमैया कॉलेज पंहुचे कार्तिक और अनन्या, जमकर हो रहा 'पति पत्नी और वो' का प्रमोशन

4 दिसंबर 2019

प्याज के दाम 3:01

कानपुर में प्याज पर राजनीति, कांग्रेसियों ने चौराहे पर 20 रुपये किलो बेचा प्याज

4 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:39

'YRF' ने रखी फिल्म 'पानीपत' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग, शामिल हुए कई दिग्गज

4 दिसंबर 2019

Related

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

गोडसे पर बयान: कार्रवाई से बिफरीं प्रज्ञा ठाकुर, विवादों को बताया 'झूठ की आंधी'

28 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर : हनी ट्रैप मामले में जीतू सोनी और उसके बेटे अमित के खिलाफ एफआईआर

2 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

हनी ट्रैप मामला: पुलिस ने नाइट क्लब पर छापेमारी कर 67 महिलाओं को छुड़ाया

1 दिसंबर 2019

शिवपुरी के एसपी से मिले कारोबारी
Madhya Pradesh

नासिक से 22 लाख रुपये की 40 टन प्याज लेकर चला ट्रक गायब, फिर मध्यप्रदेश में खाली मिला

29 नवंबर 2019

हरीसिंह गौर विश्वविद्यालय
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : 'वैश्विक एकता’ के लिए सागर के हरीसिंह गौर विश्वविद्यालय में वैचारिक समागम

4 दिसंबर 2019

इंदौर में पुलिस की छापेमारी
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौरः हनीट्रैप मामले में पुलिस ने कई स्थानों पर की छापेमारी, एक निजी दफ्तर सील

1 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited