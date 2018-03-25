शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश: भीषण एक्सीडेंट में धू-धूकर जली बस, 4 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 03:18 PM IST
मध्यप्रदेश के धार में भीषण एक्सीडेंट का मामला सामने आया है। बाकानेर में हुए इस एक्सीडेंट में एक बाइक और बस की टक्कर में बाइक सवार 4 लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। टक्कर के बाद बस में भीषण आग लग गई जिसकी वजह से बस मौके पर ही खाक हो गई। 
यह बस कुक्षी से इंदौर के बीच चलती थी। जब एक्सीडेंट हुआ तो बाइक बस के नीचे फंस गई और उसका पेट्रोल टैंक फट गया। जिसकी वजह से आग लग गई। हादसे में मारे गए लोग खरगोन जिले के हैं। घटना का कारण वाहनों की तेज रफ्तार को बताया जा रहा है।
 

 

